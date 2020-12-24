Since release back in 2015, Mad Max: Fury Road has quickly become one of the definitive action movies of the 21st century. With audiences once again in love with director Geroge Miller's post-apocalyptic vision, details of the upcoming prequel, Furiosa, have been thin on the ground. Well, we now have an official confirmation of the movie's release date; June 23, 2023. Warner Bros have also confirmed that Furiosa will be receive a traditional release, and hit theaters, rather than the simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release that the studio is using for their 2021 slate.

Furiosa will follow the titular rebel warrior, who was first introduced in Fury Road, with the prequel exploring the origin of the character long before she became the inspiring operator of Immortan Joe's War Rig and joined forces with Tom Hardy's Mad Max Rockatansky. George Miller is returning to co-write, direct and produce the project alongside his long-time Oscar-nominated producing partner Doug Mitchell.

Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast in the role of the younger version of Furiosa, taking over from Mad Max: Fury Road star Charlize Theron. "The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was,' I am so excited to work so hard,' " Taylor-Joy shared recently. "The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited."

"I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her," Taylor-Joy added. "She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different because it just can't be done."

Along for the ride are Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Thor's Chris Hemsworth, both of whom were recently confirmed to be joining Anya Taylor-Joy in the post-apocalyptic prequel. At present, it has not been confirmed who either Abdul-Mateen or Hemsworth will be playing, however, a casting description leak claims that the latter will star as a character named Dementus, who is described as a man in his 30s-40s, is "breathtakingly handsome", and possesses "an angel's face, scarred by a deep forehead wounded stitched together with shiny chrome staples."

Hemsworth recently broke his silence regarding joining the project via social media, with the MCu star barely able to contain his excitement over continuing the Mad Max legacy. "Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia," the actor said. "Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories. The fact that I'll have the honor of not only being directed by its original visionary in George Miller but also take part in Furiosa's origin story is incredibly exciting. Huge respect to George, Mel, Charlize, Tom and all the cast and crew who helped build this epic world. I'll do my best to continue the tradition of cinematic badassery."

Again, for those in the back, Furiosa will be released on June 23, 2023. Alongside Furiosa, the studio also announced that a musical adaptation The Colour Purple will be released on 20 December, 2023 and that the live action/CG hybrid Coyote vs. Acme is now scheduled to be released on 21 July, 2023.

George Miller is currently in production on the fantastical romance Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, with Furiosa set to be his next project. This comes to us courtesy of Warner Bros..