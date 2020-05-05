As if Marvel Entertainment were not already giving us enough comic book related treats these days, the studio has now announced that a brand new series titled Fury Files is officially heading to the streaming service Disney+. The set up of this new show is to help fans get to know their favorite Marvel heroes and villains a little better by being able to take a look at the secret files of the world's greatest spy, Colonel Nicholas Joseph Fury.

The series is scheduled to make its Disney+ debut very soon on Friday, May 15, to be exact. This will be one week ahead of the streaming debut of Marvel's Future Avengers second season which is due for release a little later this month on May 22.

The Fury Files will be focusing on a number of beloved Marvel heroes and villains including the likes of Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Spider-Man and many more. The show will feature the voice of Chi McBride as Nick Fury, whose previous live-action credits include I, Robot and The Terminal. With regards to animation McBride has voiced Nick Fury many times before for shows such as Ultimate Spider-Man, Hulk, and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., and the 2013 animated series Avengers Assemble.

The Fury Files series will be using a combination of motion comic art and scenes that will be derived from Marvel's popular animated shows such as Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and X-Men: The Animated Series.

Along with the announcement, Marvel Entertainment has released an official synopsis for the show which states that "Fury Files drops on Disney+ on Friday, May 15, and you shouldn't be surprised that Nick Fury has files on every single Marvel Super Hero. Fury Files gives viewers top-secret access to S.H.I.E.L.D. intel on key Marvel heroes and villains. All of this is told by none other than the mysterious Fury, bringing together a mix of animation and motion comic art! Looking to download a bunch of information about every single hero? Fury's got you covered."

Over the last decade or so, the character of Nick Fury has become a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played in live-action by Samual L. Jackson, Fury is a world-renowned spy, who was later promoted to Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. by Alexander Pierce. Fury focused his efforts over the next 15 years to organize the Avengers Initiative, with Fury's true intentions to bring together a group of powerful individuals to assist S.H.I.E.L.D. with protecting the Earth from extraterrestrial threats.

Disney's streaming service is the exclusive home in the U.S. for subscription-video-on-demand viewing of the newest live-action and animated series and movies from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and Fox. The service is ad-free, supported solely by subscription fees, and will be available on gaming consoles, smart TVs, and connected streaming devices. It has already gained 50 million subscribers after five months since it was launched in November 2019. This comes to us courtesy of Marvel.