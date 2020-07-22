Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds are getting back together for Futha Mucka, a new animated series at Quibi with a unique title that seems absolutely perfect for the former. Previously, Jackson and Reynolds co-starred in The Hitman's Bodyguard alongside Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek. For their new animated series, the two actors will be playing fictionalized versions of themselves, with the Deadpool star apparently obsessed with the Nick Fury actor to an unhealthy degree.

Courtesy of Quibi, here's the bizarre logline for Futha Mucka: "Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds love each other. More accurately, Ryan loves Sam. When asked for comment on his feelings for Ryan, Sam said, 'Tell them I couldn't be reached for comment.' When a minor mishap causes Sam to become Ryan's primary caregiver, sh*t gets weird. Ryan is delighted to spend all of his time with Sam. Sam couldn't be reached for comment."

Futha Mucka comes from Blockers writers Jim and Brian Kehoe. The two will also serve as the showrunners for the project in addition to executive producing alongside Jackson and Reynolds. Also on board to serve as exec producers are Nina Soriano for Anonymous Content, Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoksi and Ben Kalina for Titmouse, and Charlie Scully and George Dewey. Anonymous Content and Maximum Effort will produce with Titmouse serving as the studio.

This is not the only collaboration between Sam Jackson and Ryan Reynolds for fans of the two actors to look forward to. They are also set to reprise their roles from The Hitman's Bodyguard as hitman Darius Kincaid and bodyguard Michael Bryce in the upcoming sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Original director Patrick Hughes is also back in the director's chair. Richard E. Grant will also reprise his role from the original as Mr. Seifert, with new additions to the cast including Frank Grillo, Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas, and Tom Hopper. Because of production delays, the movie is now scheduled to be released on Aug. 20, 2021, instead of its original date set for next month.

Meanwhile, Jackson can also be seen in a variety of upcoming projects. Along with The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, he will also star in the spy thriller The Asset alongside Michael Keaton and in the horror movie Spiral: From the Book of Saw with Chris Rock. He will also lend his voice to the animated comedy Blazing Samurai as part of an ensemble cast. As for Reynolds, he will next be seen on the big screen when Free Guy hits theaters on Dec. 11, 2020, so as long as movie theaters are still open when winter comes along. His voice can also be heard in the upcoming animated sequel The Croods 2 and will star alongisde Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the action comedy movie Red Notice from filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Jackson and Reynolds are always highly entertaining on their own, and it's even better when the two are together. No word yet on when Fucka Mutha will begin streaming on Quibi, but one thing is for sure -- we can expect a lot of colorful language from Mr. Jackson. This news comes to us from Variety.