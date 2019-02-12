The Seth Rogen and Lonely Island Music Festival Comedy is still happening. Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island are moving forward with their movie that will focus on a music festival gone wrong, much like the real-life, now infamously disastrous, Fyre Festival. Interestingly enough, this idea didn't come about after the Fyre Festival crashed and burned in real time on social media in 2017. Rather, the idea had been cooked up beforehand and then the real world just so happened to steal their idea. But Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone reveals the project is coming together.

Recently, both Hulu and Netflix released their own documentaries on the disaster, with Hulu surprise releasing theirs just days before Netflix released Fyre. Both documentaries have brought a tremendous amount of attention, and have shed new light, on what was supposed to be a high-end music festival on an island in the Bahamas. Instead, the event turned out to be a total nightmare for those who shelled out big money to be there.

While the event was melting down in real time all across social media, Seth Rogen took to Twitter to declare that they were already working on a movie "about a music festival that goes horribly wrong." The Lonely Island then chimed in joking that they should sue Fyre Festival for stealing their idea. In a recent interview, Jorma Taccone was asked about it and revealed that it's still happening and coming together behind the scenes. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Oh yeah. I don't want to divulge all the details but we're figuring it out right now. You've seen the docs, right? It's crazy. This is something that Akiva and Seth cooked up, and we're figuring it all out right now."

His other Lonely Island partners in crime, Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer, are also on board. Jorma Taccone has personally seen the Netflix Fyre documentary three times and says their movie will be a satire, much like Popstar: Never Stop Stopping. Those who have seen either documentary will be familiar with Andy King, the man who famously was prepared to exchange sexual acts in order to get water released by customs that was needed for the festival. Taccone commented specifically on King, praising his resolve.

"I was like, I would hire that dude for anything... Hire that dude! That guy is a champion."

For the time being, there is no word on when this project could get off the ground. Andy Samberg is busy with Brooklyn Nine-Nine and this is just one of many irons that Seth Rogen has in the fire. Jorma Taccone has also been pitching a MacGruber TV series and if that gets picked up, things could get very busy on his end as well. But a studio would very likely see the value in this Fyre Festival parody and would want to get in on the action while it's still fresh in people's minds. So it's not hard to imagine a world in which this comes together relatively quickly. This news was first reported by The Daily Beast.