Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been cast in a lead role for HBO's The Last of Us TV series adaptation. Luna will be playing the role of Tommy, the brother of Pedro Pascal's Joel, who's described as a former soldier who hasn't lost his sense of idealism and hope for a better world. Also starring in a lead role alongside Luna and Pascal is Bella Ramsey as the 14-year-old survivor Ellie.

Gabriel Luna has previously worked with HBO as a recurring character in season 2 of True Detective. He is also known for playing Ghost Rider on the Marvel superhero series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and played the main villain in the action movie sequel Terminator: Dark Fate. His other credits include lead roles in the TV shows Matador and Wicked City.

The Last of Us TV series takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. It follows Joel (Pascal) as a hardened survivor hired to smuggle a teenage survivor named Ellie (Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts asa small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin developed the TV series with The Last of Us creative director Neil Druckmann. Kantemir Balagov will direct the pilot episode. Druckmann and Mazin will write and executive produce, and Carolyn Strauss also executive produces alongside Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions, as well as Rose Lam.

"[T]he one anxiety I think fans of something have is that, when the property gets licensed to someone else, those people don't really understand it, or are gonna change it, or make it stupid," Mazin said of the series on the Must Watch webcast last year. "And in this case, I'm doing it with the guy [Druckmann] who did it. And so the changes that we're making are designed to fill things out and expand. Not to undo, but rather to enhance."

"There's no episodic nonsense here. This is all very much, like, curated. But the things that are new and enhancing of the storyline that we're doing are connected in organic, serious ways that I think fans of the game and newcomers alike will appreciate," Mazin added.

The project is a collaboration between Sony Pictures TV, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog. It is based on the popular video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for PlayStation platforms. The original game was released in 2013 and produced a hit sequel that was released to similar success last year.

HBO's The Last of Us series is expected to start filming this summer in Calgary with production expected to run for about 11 months. The series marks the start of several other projects in the works based on PlayStation games. Also in the works is an Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and a Twisted Metal TV series. The news of Gabriel Luna's casting in The Last of Us comes to us from Deadline.