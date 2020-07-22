M. Night Shyamalan's mysterious new movie has reportedly found its lead, with Gael García Bernal now all set to join the ever-growing roster of this impressive ensemble cast. Though details surrounding the movie are largely unknown, one thing we do know is the principal cast, with Bernal joining the likes of Hereditary and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Alex Wolff, Little Women and Sharp Objects star Eliza Scanlen, Jojo Rabbit and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Thomasin McKenzie, Krypton star Aaron Pierre, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Neon Demon actress Abbey Lee, Jupiter Ascending star Nikki Amuka-Bird, Lost's Ken Leung, and Vicky Krieps from Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread.

Such a large ensemble cast is a rare departure for a M. Night Shyamalan feature, with the divisive horror director usually basing his story around a much smaller cast of characters. Shyamalan will write, produce and direct the untitled film. Shyamalan will also produce along with Ashwin Rajan for Blinding Edge Pictures. Marc Bienstock also serves as producer and Steven Schneider will exec produce. Though plot details remain unknown, expect something shrouded in a creepy atmosphere that likely has a twist somewhere towards the end.

Such a tentpole picture is also something of a departure for Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, who has proven his talent time and again in lesser known movies such as Y Tu Mamá También, The Motorcycle Diaries, and The King. He also starred in Babel alongside Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, as well as providing his voice for the wonderful Pixar movie, Coco, in 2017.

After taking the movie off of the release calendar due to the ongoing global circumstances, the untitled Shyamalan movie recently set an official release date, with Universal Pictures announcing that the Split director's next feature will hit theaters on July 23, 2021.

This movie will be part of Shyamalan's new two-movie deal with Universal Pictures, with another as-yet-untitled project currently slated for a February 2023 release date. Shyamalan has discussed the deal in the past, as well as the ideas he has for these two upcoming movies, even teasing a potential third, suggesting that all of the movies could perhaps be linked in some way.

"I just had two movie ideas I felt very strongly about," Shyamalan said recently. "For me, there are ideas and they're in journals sometimes and they don't quite have the meat yet or whatever that thing is that makes it so I'm ready to commit two years of my life to making this-to writing and directing this-some of those ideas don't have that yet. They have to gestate a little bit. But there were two ideas where right away I was thinking about making them. And, interesting enough, there might be a third thing that came to me that might end up going in between these two. So there might be three."

With the talented Gael García Bernal now on board, we can't wait to see what Shyamalan has in store. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.