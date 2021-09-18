Gal Gadot helped DC fans celebrate the annual Batman Day, which happens on the third Saturday in September, by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip from Justice League of her becoming a very bizarre Wonder Batwoman. While the day saw the launch of Batman: The Audio Adventures on HBO Max and other new Dark Knight content across various mediums, the Wonder Woman star took to her Twitter account to have a bit of fun with her followers by revealed the clip in which, dressed in her Wonder Woman costume, Gadot put on Ben Affleck's Batman mask resulting in a sight that will likely give some people nightmares.

"Bringing out my inner bat," she wrote with the video, which saw her having the cowl placed on her head, before she gets a little make-up touchup while the crew look on. The results are a little disturbing after having been used to seeing a stubbled, thick chin sitting inside the mask for so many years, having it replaced with Gal Gadot's bright red lipstick and pearly white smile is certainly not an image that is going to fade quickly.

Gadot will be returning to the DCEU with a third outing for Wonder Woman, which is believed to bring the franchise into the present day after having its previous films set in Diana Prince's past, and director Patty Jenkins has suggested that Kristen Wiig will be returning as Cheetah. While there are currently no plans for any kind of Batman reunion for her character, there is plenty other things coming up for the Bat in the next year including Matt Reeves' The Batman, which sees Robert Pattinson taking over the Caped Crusader role from Ben Affleck, who himself will be seen once more as the character in The Flash movie, which also stars Michael Keaton back as Batman for the first time in almost three decades.

"Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, 'I bet I could go back and nail that motherf*cker,' And so I thought, 'Well, now that they're asking me, let me see if I can pull that off'," Keaton told The Hollywood Reporter of reprising the role of Batman. "I had to read it more than three times to go, 'Wait, how does this work?' They had to explain that to me several times. By the way, I'm not being arrogant, I hope, about this. I don't say it like, 'I'm too groovy.' I'm stupid. There's a lot of things I don't know about. And so, I don't know, I just kind of figured it out, but this was different."

He added, "What's really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him. I get this on a whole other level now. I totally respect it. I respect what people are trying to make. I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It's iconic. So I have even more respect for it because what do I know? This is a big deal in the world to people. You've got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, 'Jesus, this is huge.'"

Fans still have over a year to wait before they see Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprise their respective Batman personas in The Flash on November 4th, 2022, while Robert Pattinson debuts in the role in six months' time when The Batman arrives on March 4th, 2022, about a year after the project wrapped filming in March.