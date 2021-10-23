Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has declared her excitement over working with Lynda Carter in upcoming DC sequel, Wonder Woman 3. The third movie in the comic book movie franchise was recently confirmed at the DC FanDome event, with Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter and director Patty Jenkins all set to return. And Gadot cannot wait to get started.

"Yes!," Gadot excitedly screamed when asked whether she was looking forward to teaming up with the former Wonder Woman Lynda Carter in the movie. "The most amazing thing, other than the fact that I get to wear the costume, the Wonder Woman costume again and get inside her boots, is the fact that I can work with my amazing collaborators and work with Patty Jenkins again, and I'm super grateful for that."

"We're super excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal (Gadot), who is so bummed about not being here, who's the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting," Patty Jenkins said of the project during DC FanDome. "We are all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3″ the filmmaker teased, confirming the involvement of both Gadot and Carter.

"Wonder Woman 3 is coming!" Lynda Carter added. "Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me, and that's so cool." Carter, who played the DC icon in the 1970s Wonder Woman series, appears in a post-credits stinger at the end of Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior who once possessed an ancient and powerful winged suit of armor. The extent of her role in Wonder Woman 3 is unknown at present, but Gadot's excitement over uniting with the actress on the big screen no doubt mirrors that of Wonder Woman fans.

Plot details for Wonder Woman 3 are currently under wraps, but Gal Gadot has previously revealed that she would prefer that the story brings the superhero into the present day. So far in her standalone franchise, Gadot's Wonder Woman has fought for justice during World War I, and in the 1980s. While these different time periods have provided a unique backdrop for Gadot's comic book ventures, the actress has stated that Wonder Woman 3 should follow Diana Prince in the modern day. "I wouldn't go, like, to the '60s or to the '40s with Wonder Woman," Gadot told MTV News last year. "I feel like the past has been handled well, and now it's time to move on."

Director Patty Jenkins meanwhile has teased the return of not just Lynda Carter's mysterious Asteria, but also Kristen Wiig's villain, Cheetah. "I have my reasons for making it ambiguous, and I think it's not clear what her point of view [is] on everything that just happened," Jenkins said of Cheetah's potential come back. "I love that we wrap up Max Lord's point of view, and that you see the culmination of that storyline, I think is so important. But the truth is there may or may not be more to come [for Barbara]."

