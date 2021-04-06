It turns out that Ray Fisher wasn't the only one who encountered issues during the Justice League reshoots. A new, in-depth report has finally detailed some of the Cyborg actor's accounts of racism and inappropriate behavior that he experienced. This all allegedly took place after Joss Whedon took over as director/writer of the DC Comics adaptation. Now, it has been revealed that Gadot, the actor behind Wonder Woman, had some major problems with the filmmaker as well.

Ray Fisher began making claims that Joss Whedon, as well as various Warner Bros. executives such as Geoff Johns and John Berg, acted inappropriately during the Justice League reshoots. Even after the studio launched an internal investigation, much has remained mysterious. No longer. Fisher has finally pulled the curtain back, detailing more specific complaints about Cyborg's character arc being diminished in the theatrical version of Justice League following Zack Snyder's departure, among other issues.

But Gal Gadot also, it is said, encountered problems with Joss Whedon, who was known for his work on The Avengers franchise with Marvel. Per the report, Gadot had "issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next," per an unnamed source with knowledge of the situation. Things progressed and it's said that Whedon "pushed Gadot to record lines she didn't like, threatened to harm Gadot's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins." A witness, who cooperated with the investigation but was not named, added the following.

"Joss was bragging that he's had it out with Gal. He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie."

According to the report, Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, who recently reunited for Wonder Woman 1984, went to "battle." They took it to the top of the food chain, eventually getting a meeting with former Warners chairman Kevin Tsujihara. Gadot did not dive into specifics on the matter, but did say the following in a statement.

"I had my issues with [Joss Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner."

It is said that other actors, such as Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Jeremy Irons (Alfred) had issues with Joss Whedon during the reshoots as well. Whedon, at one point, had been working on a Batgirl movie for Warner Bros. as well. His version of the project fell apart just months after his version of Justice League hit theaters.

Meanwhile, Ray Fisher's Cyborg finally got his day in the spotlight in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which arrived on HBO Max last month. However, Fisher will not be returning as Cyborg in The Flash, even though that was originally the plan. As for Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, they are set to reunite once again for Wonder Woman 3, which was quickly put into development following the release of Wonder Woman 1984. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.