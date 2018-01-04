Gal Gadot has completely won over the masses as DC's most famous female character, with Wonder Woman becoming one of the biggest hits of 2017. While Justice League was a step in the wrong direction, the character isn't going anywhere, anytime soon in the DC movie universe. Gal Gadot will probably play the role for as long as she can, but what of the inevitable reboot that will come years from now? If Gal Gadot's daughter has her way, she'll take over the role of Wonder Woman for her mom someday.

During a recent interview, Gal Gadot was asked how her 6-year-old daughter feels about the whole Wonder Woman thing. Even though Gadot hasn't allowed her daughter to see the movie just yet, she still says her daughter is totally into it and has even asked if she can take over the role eventually. Here's what she had to say about it.

"She loves it. She didn't watch the movie yet, because I'm the mother and I just try and protect her and give her normal things, but she will definitely. She's very proud. She's very, very proud... She's already asked me if she can take over when I'm older."

Gal Gadot is currently 32, so she's likely got at least a handful of years left to play the character, assuming she wants to. At the very least, she's going to stick around to do Wonder Woman 2, which will see director Patty Jenkins return as well. Jenkins also talked about her 9-year-old son, who now has an interest in his mother's work, which simply didn't exist prior to her taking the gig directing Wonder Woman.

"My son doesn't care about what I do that much. But he plays with superheroes and he cares about those things and watching my own child's transformation of being like, 'Oh, I need that Wonder Woman doll, OK cool,' she became a serious character to him. He loves Wonder Woman, and it's been amazing to watch this character come back to that generation in such an authentic way and everything she stands for, right alongside all these other great characters."

The fact that a 9-year-old boy can have just as much of a reaction to the character speaks volumes about just how impactful Wonder Woman has been. Wonder Woman 2 is set to arrive in theaters on November 1, 2019. That means we'll have Gal Gadot as Diana Prince for at least a couple more years. Her daughter is far too young now, but who knows? Maybe in 15 or 20 years when Warner Bros. is ready for a reboot, which is actually not an unrealistic timeline, we'll already have an excellent candidate to play the part, as revealed by Gadot in this interview with Entertainment Tonight. Wouldn't that be poetic?