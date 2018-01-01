The end of any year often brings a number of lists, highlighting the best and worst of what was, and 2017 is no different. Today brings a unique list that has some interesting Hollywood connections. Two of this year's most talked about individuals in Hollywood have found their way onto the list of the top 10 most mispronounced words in 2017, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and embattled producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. While both these individuals are certainly on this list for wildly different reasons, there is no question that they had quite an impact on the year that was 2017.

This study was a collaboration between Babbel Magazine, the British Institute of Verbatim Reporters, the U.S. Captioning Company and National Captioning Canada, with their professional subtitlers asked what the most commonly mispronounced words were that they have seen on television in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot made the list because her name is commonly mispronounced with a silent "t" at the end (gah-dote) when in actuality its supposed to be pronounced with the "t," (gah-dott). So, the next time you wish to deliver some praise for Wonder Woman and its main star, make sure you pronounce her name correctly.

Harvey Weinstein made headlines throughout the last few months of the year after an avalanche of sexual misconduct allegations were levied against him, which lead to several people mispronouncing his name. Many have pronounced the disgraced producer's name as "wine-steen" when in actuality it's supposed to rhyme with Einstein, pronounced "wine-stine." Still, linguists have long argued about how to pronounce his name, although the general consensus is that it should be "wine-stine."

In America, some of the other mispronounced words, according to the U.S. Captioning Company, also had a number of Hollywood connections too. "Bokeh" (boh-keh), a Japanese word referring to the out-of-focus areas of a photograph, and the name of an American sci-fi film released in March, while "Coulrophobia" (cool-ruh-foh-bee-ah) came into prominence this year due to the release of New Line's IT remake. The word is a term for a fear of clowns, which is applicable to the movie due to the terrifying Pennywise the Dancing Clown, played by Bill Skarsgard.

The remaining U.S. mispronounced words were "Dotard" (doh-terd), a word for an elderly person considered to be weak or senile, which was used by North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un in reference to U.S. President Donald Trump in September. "Fibromyalgia" (fai-broh-mai-ahl-jyah), a chronic illness with symptoms such as widespread muscular pain, made the list after singer Lady Gaga announced she was suffering from this condition in September, while "Namibia" (nah-mih-bee-ah), the southwest African nation, made the list after a Donald Trump speech to the United Nations, where he mispronounced the country as "Nambia."

The list is rounded out by "nuclear" (noo-klee-ar), commonly mispronounced as nyoo-kyoo-lar," "Puerto Rico" (pwehr-toh ree-coh) and "Pyongyang (pyong-yang), the capital and largest city of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and site of the 2018 Winter Olympics. Many of these words carried over into the U.K. and Canadian lists, such as Dotard, Weinstein and Pyongyang. You can take a look at all of the full lists over at Babbel.