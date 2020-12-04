It was rumored earlier this year that Gal Gadot was being eyed to lead her own spy franchise akin to the likes of the James Bond and Mission: Impossible franchises, and it has now been confirmed, with the project reportedly titled Heart of Stone. The spy thriller is an original idea and is said to be putting a female spin on the genre.

Tom Harper, who most recently directed the adventure movie The Aeronauts starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, is in talks to helm the project. Hopper is also known for The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death, and the musical comedy-drama Wild Rose, as well as directing episodes of such small screen ventures as Misfits, This Is England '86, War & Peace and the popular period crime drama show Peaky Blinders.

The script for Heart of Stone is being penned by comic book writer Greg Rucka, who is best known for his work on Action Comics, Stumptown, Batwoman, Black Magick, Detective Comics, Lazarus, and, rather fittingly, Wonder Woman. He is also the creator behind the graphic novel The Old Guard, a story that was recently adapted by Rucka himself and has been a huge hit for Netflix. Allison Schroeder, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work on the Hidden Figures script will also be writing the movie alongside Rucka. Skydance's David Ellison will produce with Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Gadot will produce via her Pilot Wave banner, along with Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn.

Wider plot details for Heart of Stone are largely unknown, though when the rumors began one source claimed that it might well be a Spy vs Spy movie, however that is currently unconfirmed, and has become more unlikely since the project is being described as an original idea.

Skydance Media is reportedly remaining open to the idea of the movie being released straight to streaming. With the current circumstances showing no sign of slowing down, streaming debuts for big budget blockbusters are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

One such big blockbuster is Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984, which was recently moved to a simultaneous digital and theatrical release on December 25th. Picking up with the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s, the sequel finds Diana Prince at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Wonder Woman 1984 finds Diana Prince coming into conflict with two formidable foes - Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's media businessman Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, once again played by Chris Pine, who has returned from the dead under mysterious circumstances.

Gadot recently shared a message regarding the new release plan, urging fans to see Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters where appropriate. "I've been waiting to share this movie with you guys for such a long time," she said. "I know the cinemas are doing all they can in order to keep you safe and in order to give you the full movie experience. So, if you have a cinema-safe theatre around you, tickets are available now. So please go get your tickets, watch this movie, watch Wonder Woman 1984 and enjoy a special cinema night. I can't wait to hear what you think."

With Wonder Woman, Netflix's Red Notice and now Heart of Stone, it looks like Gadot is relishing her role as the next big action superstar. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.