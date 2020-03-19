Gal Gadot is getting dunked on by pretty much all of social media. The Wonder Woman 1984 actress assembled a massive list of celebrities to sing a version of John Lennon's classic song "Imagine." Most of the world is confined to their homes and practicing social distancing in an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus. It is effecting the entire world and Gadot's heart was definitely in the right place. Nobody is going to doubt that, but the video and song choice does come off as a bit tone deaf.

Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan, Sia, Pedro Pascal, Zoe Kravitz, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Odom Jr., Eddie Benjamin, Ashley Benson, Lynda Carter, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Pedro Pascal, Norah Jones, Kaia Gerber, and Cara Delevingne are just a few of the celebrities that Gal Gadot asked to be in her "Imagine" video. She was inspired to make the video after seeing a trumpet player perform the song while in quarantine in Italy. But, it's a little weird to see wealthy celebrities talking about living with no possessions, while surrounded by them.

A lot of people on social media are wondering why Gal Gadot didn't list a charity on her original post, or even have some of her friends make some donations. There's a lot of people who are in need of assistance during this time, so promoting a charity would have been wise. Others on social media tore into the Wonder Woman 1984 star for choosing John Lennon's "Imagine." One person said, "Getting your 'celebs sing Imagine' parody video out first is the Brooklyn alt comic space race."

Gal Gadot is also getting dragged for having her assistant put the video together. "Gal Gadot: So how did that video do yesterday? Did it bring everybody together? Assistant: In a way," joked another social media user. However, that wasn't even the worst of it. One person compared the video to a possible scene from 30 Rock, and it makes too much sense. You can read the tweet below.

"The Gal Gadot/others Imagine video would have been the perfect 30 Rock plotline wherein Jenna spiraled after not being asked to contribute and publicly announced that she had coronavirus for the attention."

As is the case with anything these days, the comments got a lot worse. Gal Gadot was just trying to make some people smile, and she accomplished that goal, though not for all the reasons she intended. The world is a volatile place at the moment and people are spending a lot of time on social media, just waiting for someone to slip up. Just ask Vanessa Hudgens or Evangeline Lilly. You can check out the all-star performance of John Lennon's "Imagine" below, thanks to Gal Gadot's Instagram account.