To say that the making of 2017's Justice League under filmmaker Joss Whedon was a strained affair would be a massive understatement. For three years, actors and crewmembers from the film have raised various allegations against Whedon for his conduct on set. Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in the movie, recently confirmed to an Israeli news outlet that Whedon made threats against her career for refusing to follow his directions.

"He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it on the spot."

This is not the first time Gal Gadot has referred to the incident. In a past interview, the actress had stated that she, "wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon - I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it."

There are rumors that things got so bad between Joss Whedon and Gal Gadot that the latter roped in Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to speak on her behalf to the studio. Ultimately, Gadot has indicated that Whedon's attempts to bully her were unsuccessful, and the filmmaker has kept quiet over the past year as Gadot, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher and other members of the Justice League crew made their opinions about his conduct public.

Even setting aside the backstage drama, the general satisfaction level with 2017's Justice League has been very low, so much so that a three-year campaign was launched by fans to release the version of the movie originally envisioned by Zack Snyder. The campaign was successful, with Zack Snyder's Justice League releasing on HBO Max this year. Chris Terrio, who wrote the script for Snyder's version of the movie, has stated that the changes Whedon made to the story when he was brought on board to replace Snyder were so drastic that Terrio tried to get his name removed from that version of the film.

"I was in L.A. at the time working on Star Wars [The Rise of Skywalker]. I was on the west side of Los Angeles working with J.J. [Abrams] at the time, and I drove to the studio and I sat down and watched [Justice League] a couple of weeks before release. I immediately called my lawyer and said, 'I want to take my name off the film.' [The lawyer] then called Warner Bros. and told them that I wanted to do that."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film is now streaming on HBO Max. This news originated at N12.