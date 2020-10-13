Many of us still cringe when recalling that cover of John Lennon's "Imagine" released back in March by Gal Gadot and her celebrity pals, and the Wonder Woman star has now addressed the controversy. At the time, with millions facing unemployment and other major issues related to the start of the national shutdown, Gadot gathered several other famous names --- including Kristen Wiig, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Zoe Kravitz, and Pedro Pascal --- to take turns singing lines from "Imagine" with the hopes of cheering people up during a very difficult time.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, the video was not met with a very warm reception when it was posted on social media. Because Gadot and the others were singing a song about how possessions don't matter, the video was labeled as "tone-deaf" by countless critics, who argued that it's easy for them to say that from their lavish mansions. Even Weird Al Yankovic couldn't help but poke fun at the video by spoofing it with many other celebrities, like Bob Odenkirk, Bryan Cranston, and Jack Black.

Looking back upon the embarrassing moment, Gadot admits in a new interview with Vanity Fair that the Imagine video didn't turn out quite as well as she had been hoping for, despite her best intentions.

"Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it's just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world. I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig]. Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn't transcend."

It would appear that most of her fans didn't care for the "Imagine" cover, but Gadot is still very popular for her role in the hit DCEU movie Wonder Woman. She will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which also brings in Gadot's pal Wiig to star as Cheetah. As of now, the movie is scheduled to drop in theaters on Dec. 25, but with so many movie theaters continuing to stay closed, it's still possible we could see a delay.

Perhaps her "Imagine" video wasn't quite as well-received as Wonder Woman, but Gadot is hoping her fans will respond differently to her take on Cleopatra. This week, it was announced that Gadot would be reteaming with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for a new Cleopatra movie. "As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she's never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera," Gadot wrote on Twitter.

As you might have heard I teamed up with @PattyJenks and @LKalogridis to bring the story of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, to the big screen in a way she’s never been seen before. To tell her story for the first time through women's eyes, both behind and in front of the camera. pic.twitter.com/k5eyTIfzjB — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2020

You can read the rest of Gadot's interview where she addresses the "Imagine" video at Vanity Fair.