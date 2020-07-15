Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot is reportedly in talks to headline an untitled spy movie for Skydance. Though little is currently known about the project, sources have described the material as being similar to popular action franchises Mission: Impossible and James Bond.

The Gal Gadot fronted spy movie is set to be written by iconic comic book writer Greg Rucka, who is best known for his work on Action Comics, Stumptown, Batwoman, Black Magick, Detective Comics, Lazarus, Whiteout, and Wonder Woman. He is also the creator behind the graphic novel The Old Guard, a story that was recently adapted by Rucka himself and has been a huge hit for Netflix over the last week.

Plot details are largely unknown, one source has said that it might well be a Spy vs Spy movie, however that is currently unconfirmed. If talks go well and Gal Gadot signs on, she will also produce the project for Skydance. The initial plan was to begin shooting in the Summer, but due to the ongoing global situation it is unlikely that production will begin anytime soon.

The untitled spy movie will be overseen by Don Granger and Dana Goldberg through Skydance. The studio has become well-known for their action movies including recent hits from the Mission: Impossible franchise, the Jack Reacher movies, Terminator: Dark Fate, World War Z, and last year's Gemini Man.

For now, Gadot has her hands full in the action movie department, with the Wonder Woman actor set to star alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Netflix's upcoming big-budget thriller Red Notice. Set in the world of international crime, INTERPOL issues a Red Notice, a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art thief. Gadot will be taking on the role of the art thief, while Johnson is the INTERPOL agent, and world's greatest tracker, sent to bring her in.

Before all of that though, Gadot will be suiting up once again as Wonder Woman for the much-anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit. Wonder Woman 1984 will drop the Amazonian superhero in the 1980s, with the sequel finding Diana at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Wonder Woman 1984 finds Diana Prince coming into conflict with two formidable foes - Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah and Pedro Pascal's media businessman Maxwell Lord. If that was not already enough for her to contend with, Diana will also be reunited with her former love-interest Steve Trevor, once again played by Chris Pine, who has returned from the dead under mysterious circumstances.

The movie is directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with Geoff Johns and David Callaham and a story by Johns and Jenkins, and once again stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. on 2 October 2020, having been postponed from its original June release date due to ongoing global circumstances.

