After recently providing a promising production update, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has now teased a bigger role for Lynda Carter in upcoming DC sequel Wonder Woman 3. Discussing the project in a recent interview, Gadot took the time to praise the previous Wonder Woman actress for mentoring her in the role of the superhero icon, before revealing that her return in the threequel will be "even better this time."

"First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She's a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one. It's even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly."

Wonder Woman 3 was confirmed back in December last year, with director Patty Jenkins recently revealing that she will be back in the director's chair, with Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter set to star. "We're super excited about Wonder Woman 3. Gal (Gadot), who is so bummed about not being here, who's the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting," Jenkins revealed during the recent DC FanDome. "We are all three very excited about some things coming up with Wonder Woman 3,″ the filmmaker teased.

"Wonder Woman 3 is coming!" Lynda Carter added. "Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me, and that's so cool." Carter, who played the DC icon in the 1970s Wonder Woman series, appears briefly in a post-credits stinger at the end of Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior who once possessed an ancient and powerful winged suit of armor. While the extent of her role in Wonder Woman 3 is largely unknown, Gadot's sheer excitement over uniting with the actress suggests that Carter's return as Asteria could be quite substantial.

The last audiences saw of Gadot's Amazonian warrior was in last year's disappointingly divisive Wonder Woman 1984, which finds Wonder Woman battling two opponents, Maxwell Lord, a shrewd entrepreneur, and Barbara Minerva, a friend-turned-foe, all while crossing paths with her lost love, Steve Trevor. As well as receiving mixed reviews from critics, Wonder Woman 1984 failed to break even amid the ongoing global situation, theater closures and the controversial decision by Warner Bros. to release the movie both theatrically and via the HBO Max streaming service. Indeed, Patty Jenkins was so angered by this release strategy that she cast some doubt over returning for the third outing unless an exclusive theatrical release was guaranteed.

Plot details for Wonder Woman 3 are currently under wraps, but Gadot has previously expressed her desire to follow Diana Prince into the modern world. "I wouldn't go, like, to the '60s or to the '40s with Wonder Woman," Gadot told MTV News last year. "I feel like the past has been handled well, and now it's time to move on." This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.