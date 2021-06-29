It appears that this is turning into something of a baby season for the stars, as only days after Ewan McGregor welcomed his new son, Gal Gadot has revealed that she has given birth to her third child with husband Yaron Varsano. The new baby who is named Daniella, joins her siblings Alma, 9, and Maya, 3. Only last week images of a pregnant Gadot were uploaded online, and most of her fans didn't expect the baby to be arriving quite so soon. Sharing a family snap on her Twitter account, the actress clearly couldn't be happier to welcome their latest addition.

On the post Gal Gadot said, "My sweet family. Couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG".

The candid photograph, snapped on a bed, sees Gadot and her husband joined by their three children, all looking happy and healthy. While we give our congratulations to the Justice League star and her husband, there were plenty of people wanting to do exactly the same by replying to the tweet with their own best wishes and blessings for the new arrival.

Among the thousands of messages, @booswain said, "Congrats. You are such a wonderful person. Thank you for your acting but also sharing your wonderful family." @85Mimi04 followed this with, "That's such great news. Congratulations to you and your family on welcoming Daniella. So happy for you." @Avenger2065 wanted to add, "congratulations on your new wonder in your family and I hope she is like her mother a real Wonder Woman." From her international fans, @vidoudezp_CH said, "Congratulations. Many blessings on and with Daniella. Be blessed and stay healthy. A cordial shalom from Switzerland."

With thousands of other messages, including ones from her home country of Israel as well as the UK, the US and all around the world, the love for the actress and her new arrival were clear to see. Recently, there have been rumors about progress being made on a third Wonder Woman movie, with the director talking about storylines and plot details being pinned down so they can try and come up with a story that worth making. With the success of previous outings, there is clearly a large following for Gadot and her take on Princess Diana and her super alter ego, and we can't wait to see her back on screens again.

As well as her most recent outing as Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder's Justice League, despite now probably taking a little time out to enjoy her new daughter, Gadot will be seen later this year with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice on Netflix, and Kenneth Branagh's upcoming Death on The Nile remake next year.

While it was rumored that she could also be seen in a cameo role in the upcoming DCEU movie The Flash, although recently released set images have suggested that the "cameo" may actually be as part of a charity advertisement seen on the side of a bus in the movie rather than actually appearing in the flesh. However that pans out, we again wish her well and hopefully she can enjoy a little family time before getting back to work.