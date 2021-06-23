A third Wonder Woman movie may not be on the horizon quite yet. In the meantime, Gal Gadot is showing off the vehicle she may use to drive off into the sunset. She is sharing images on social media that put her behind the wheel of a custom car, which features the Wonder Woman insignia on the horn and dashboard. While it's not clear if it's her own personal car, she joked in the post, "It's no invisible jet but I guess it will do," suggesting that it could be her current ride.

Following the release of Wonder Woman 1984, and despite some mixed reviews, Warner Bros announced soon after its Christmas 2020 premiere on HBO Max that they would be developing a third solo outing for the heroine. Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins were both back on board, but with Jenkins working on Rogue Squadron as part of the Star Wars universe, which is due for release in December 2023, there is currently no set schedule for when we can expect to see Wonder Woman back on screens on her own terms.

"We have sort of plans for what will go first and try to organize how multiple things can happen," Jenkins said in an interview with Collider. "There are a lot of ways (to multi-task). Certainly, until I'm on set shooting Star Wars, I could be developing all sorts of other things and pushing them forward. It is actually possible. So, I think that's apparently how people do it, do multiple things at one time, which I'm usually pretty singularly focused, but I'm getting better at this all the time."

According to other interviews, the director has hinted that they have an idea for the story of the new film, but is unlikely to share any details until a production was much closer than it currently seems to be. She added, "I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide.' Don't fall in love with anything. See 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

While there may be a long while to wait for that, Gal Gadot is going to be seen again before then in The Flash movie if new set photos are to be believed. However, that could well be a limited appearance as an advert on the side of a Central City bus. Recent images of the bus sporting her image advertising a fictional children's fund charity were leaked from the set on the same day we also saw Michael Keaton back as Bruce Wayne, Sasha Calle in her new Supergirl outfit and Erza Miller filming some of his first scenes for the movie. While it is not quite the Wonder Woman cameo we would have liked, we will take what we can get.

We may not know when Wonder Woman will land in theaters again, but The Flash is currently shooting with an expected November 4, 2022 release date.