Who wants to spend the night in a Star Wars spaceship? Disney has unveiled brand new details about the Galactic Starcruiser resort, which is so much more than a hotel. We've heard bits and pieces about the immersive experience coming to Walt Disney World, but as revealed at the D23 Expo, it's come to light that this is so much more than we expected. As it turns out, this will actually be more akin to a space cruise in a galaxy far, far away that will last two full days.

Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer and creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering, took the stage at the Disney Parks panel to dish out some details on what we now know to be called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The ambitious attraction will offer visitors a full two-day experience that will include a trip to the recently opened Galaxy's Edge theme park expansion, but that's just one small part of the experience. Fans will board a ship called the Halcyon and for two days, be immersed in an interactive experience.

"A visit aboard the Halcyon becomes a multi-day story that interweaves with members of the crew, other passengers, familiar Star Wars characters, and an excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios."

Disney has pulled precisely no punches with this one. The whole thing kicks off at Galactic Starcruiser Terminal. Visitors will then enter a Launch Pop that will take them to the Halcyon. Guests will arrive and depart together, much like a Disney Cruise Line. Only instead of being on the water, visitors will be in simulated space. The story of this excursion will involve members of the crew, other passengers and familiar Star Wars characters. Some of the activities previewed include using a lightsaber to face off against a training remote, much like Luke did in A New Hope, as well as a visit to the starcruiser's Bridge, where one can learn about ship's systems and how to operate them, including navigation and defense.

As we saw at D23, every window in the Halcyon, even the ones in the cabins, has a view of the galaxy, which changes as the trip navigates from destination to destination. Visitors will be able to explore the ship, which contains hidden spaces. It's also said that choices made during the trip will help determine how one's personal Star Wars story unfolds.

No opening date was revealed for the attraction. However, several pieces of concept art were showcased, which gives an idea of just how immersive the experience is going to be. Another important note that wasn't touched on; price. While no figures were discussed, this will surely be an expensive undertaking. Though, one that might be well worth it for hardcore fans. Be sure to check out the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser art below. This news comes to us via the Disney Parks Blog.