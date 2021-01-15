Tim Allen says the Galaxy Quest 2 script is "fabulous" in a new interview. Fans of the beloved 1999 original are still hoping the surviving cast members will reunite for a sequel. Allen, who starred in Galaxy Quest, is right there with the fans and hopes that it will happen at some point in the future. He had this to say about the sequel.

"It's a fabulous script, but it had a hiccup because the wonderful Alan Rickman passed. So, it all got very sad and dark because [the script] was all about [Lazarus] and Taggart. It was all about their story. It doesn't mean they can't reboot the idea, and the underlying story was hysterical and fun."

Sadly, Alan Rickman, who starred as Alexander Dane, aka Dr. Lazarus, passed away in 2016. With that being said, Tim Allen says there is a way that Galaxy Quest 2 can move forward without Rickman's involvement. "Without giving too much away, a member of Alan's Galaxy Quest family could step in and the idea would still work," teases Allen, who also revealed that he still talks to his Galaxy Quest family. "I haven't reached out to anybody in the last week, but we talk about it all the time," Allen adds. "There is constantly a little flicker of a butane torch that we could reboot it with.

At one point in time, Amazon was developing a Galaxy Quest series, but nothing ever came from it. Since the original movie hit theaters over two decades ago, there are more than a few fans who believe the sequel might not happen. However, Tim Allen is still confident, thanks to the power of sci-fi and some mechanics from the first installment. You can read what Allen had to say below.

"[The sequel] could happen now or in five years and it doesn't matter at all because when you travel at light speed, when you come back it can be like only 20 minutes, but 20 years have passed, right? That part is wonderful for the sci-fi freak in me. But right now, it's in a holding pattern."

Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot discussed Alan Rickman's performance back in 2019. As it turns out, Rickman found some similarities between his Alexander Dane character, who was playing a role comparable to a bitter Leonard Nimoy, and himself. "He felt he had been typecast in Die Hard and was this Shakespearean trained actor who was only known for that," Parisot said. "So, he was playing out something that happened to him in real life."

Alan Rickman was able to exercise some of his personal acting demons while making Galaxy Quest, but he reportedly went too far a few times, making for scenes that were deemed inappropriate by DreamWorks, which angered Dean Parisot at the time. All of the deleted scenes are collecting dust, but Rickman's co-star Sigourney Weaver hopes they'll come out some day. "I would buy Galaxy Quest with the cut scenes added back just to see Alan doing some of those scenes," Weaver said in 2019. "This was a very sophisticated picture, and they could have had a wider audience with the more adult-take on the Star Trek of it." As to whether will get a director's cut of the original or Galaxy Quest 2, we'll just have to continue to wait. The interview with Tim Allen was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.