By Grabthar's hammer, the intrepid crew of the NSEA Protector is back to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the uproarious classic Galaxy Quest, arriving in our solar system September 21, 2019 in a Limited Collector's Edition Blu-ray Steelbook exclusively at Best Buy from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Featuring an out-of-this-world all-star cast including Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Enrico Colantoni, Daryl Mitchell and Justin Long, this rollicking send-up of sci-fi fanaticism is as funny today as it was when it premiered in theaters 20 years ago.

Galaxy Quest Limited Collector's Edition Blu-ray Steelbook includes:

• Galactopedia-On-screen information about characters, ships, aliens and more

• Historical Documents: The Story of Galaxy Quest - Cast and filmmakers discuss how the film came together

• Never Give Up, Never Surrender: The Intrepid Crew of the NSEA Protector-Celebrates the incredibly talented cast

• By Grabthar's Hammer, What Amazing Effects-Explores the effects by ILM and Stan Winston

• Alien School-Creating the Thermian Race-Actor Enrico Colantoni's process of developing the voice and manner of an alien race

• Actors in Space-Delves into the psyche of the cast

• Sigourney Weaver Raps- Needs no further explanation

• Deleted Scenes

• Theatrical Trailer

In Galaxy Quest, the stars of a 1970s sci-fi show-now eking out a living through re-runs and sci-fi conventions-are beamed aboard an alien spacecraft. Believing the cast's heroic on-screen dramas are historical documents of real-life adventures, the band of aliens turn to the ailing celebrities for help in their quest to overcome the oppressive regime in their solar system.