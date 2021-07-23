A Galaxy Quest series is reportedly in the works at Amazon with Simon Pegg attached. For years, there have been rumors of a new Galaxy Quest sequel happening, but the planned project lost most of its steam when Alan Rickman passed away in 2016. Some of the original stars have still teased a follow-up in the years since, and it now appears that a TV series adaptation is in the works.

Speaking with The Times, screenwriter Georgia Pritchett (The Shrink Next Door, Veep) revealed that she's currently working on a "television version of Galaxy Quest." She also said that Pegg was involved with the project, though what his involvement in the project entails is unclear. No additional details were mentioned beyond that the project is apparently happening in collaboration with Simon Pegg, such as if the original cast members will be involved.

Earlier this year, Tim Allen provided a promising update on the future of the potential franchise. He reiterated that progress on the planned sequel was derailed in the wake of Rickman's death, as the screenplay in consideration before then needed to undergo major rewrites. According to Allen at the time, no official decisions had yet been made as far as a sequel, but he teased that the original cast (sans Rickman) was still interested and that anything was possible.

"It's a fabulous script," Allen told EW in January. "But it had a hiccup because the wonderful Alan Rickman passed. So it all got very sad and dark because [the script] was all about [Lazarus] and Taggart. It was all about their story. It doesn't mean they can't reboot the idea, and the underlying story was hysterical and fun."

Allen added: "We talk about it all the time. There is constantly a little flicker of a butane torch that we could reboot it with. Without giving too much away, a member of Alan's Galaxy Quest family could step in and the idea would still work... [The sequel] could happen now or in five years and it doesn't matter at all because when you travel at light speed, when you come back it can be like only 20 minutes, but 20 years have passed, right?"

Dean Parisot directed the original Galaxy Quest using a screenplay by David Howard and Robert Gordon. Released on Christmas Day in 1999, the movie parodies Star Trek and the sci-fi genre. Along with Tim Allen, Galaxy Quest starred Alan Rickman, Sigourney Weaver, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Justin Long, and Rainn Wilson. It follows the cast members of a defunct sci-fi TV series who are visited by space aliens believing that the show was actually a documentary, drawing the actors into an interstellar battle.

Galaxy Quest was a hit at the box office and it was also very well received with critics. There had been rumblings of a sequel ever since, but for one reason or another, the project could never make its way out of development hell. In 2015, Paramount Television announced a planned TV series adaptation with Amazon Studios developing the project, and in 2017, it was reported that Paul Scheer would write the series. That project seems to have puttered out as well.

If you want to watch the original Galaxy Quest, it's currently streaming on Paramount+ and Hulu. This news comes to us from The Times.