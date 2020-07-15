We have more sad news to pass along today as word has come in that veteran movie and television actress Galyn Görg has passed away. Along with many other roles, Gorg is particularly known for her role as Angie in the 1990 action sequel RoboCop 2, though she had still been acting professionally as recently as last year. Reportedly, Gorg died on the day of her 56th birthday on July 15 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

To help pay for funeral expenses, Gorg's family has launched a GoFundMe page to kindly ask for donations. "She was diagnosed with cancer throughout her entire body and lungs. The doctors claimed she only had days maybe a week to live, and after remaining optimistic and praying for a miracle, she has sadly passed," the GoFundMe page description reads, noting the family had spent a lot of money to fly the actress to Oahu for her cancer treatments. On the page, Gorg's family also states: "If possible please share, we want to send her off beautifully as her heart and spirit were filled with generosity, love, kindness, forgiveness, and compassion."

Galyn Gorg was born in Los Angeles, California. With a model and actress for a mother and a filmmaker for a father, perhaps she was destined to break into the movie business with her life. After growing up in Hawaii, she majored in liberal arts at Santa Monica City College and launched her career as an entertainer by performing as a dancer. She would also pursue acting as a young woman, with one of her first appearances coming in the ZZ Top music video for their hit song, "Sharp Dressed Man."

After appearing in movies like The Wrong Guys and Down Twisted, Gorg landed a big role in RoboCop 2 as the villain Angie. A high-ranking member of the "Nuke Cult," the Angie character attempts to destroy RoboCop before later meeting her own gruesome end. Gorg would later have roles in movies like Point Break, Storyville, Judgment Night, and A Christmas in Royal Fashion. After appearing in 2019's A Christmas Princess, Gorg had been cast for an upcoming movie called Teller's Camp.

On the small screen, Gorg is also well known for portraying the lead role of Lt. Leora Maxwell on the Fox sci-fi series M.A.N.T.I.S. The series is also notable for being among the very first Black superhero television shows. She can also be remembered for starring as the female boxer Helena in a classic episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and in multiple episodes of the comedy series Parks and Recreation as Josephina Academia. Some of the other many television shows to feature Gorg include Twin Peaks, Star Trek: Voyager, Lost, Colony, and How to Get Away with Murder.

Per Gorg's official website, the actress had also been involved in many charities during her life. This includes working with UNICEF, Humanity Unites Brilliance, and Yoga for Youth. A talented performer on the screen and a wonderful person behind the scenes, Gorg will be tremendously missed, and our thoughts go out to her family at this difficult time. May she rest in peace. This news comes to us from the Italian outlet Il Messaggero, and you can donate funds to Gorg's funeral expenses via GoFundMe.