Unless something changes in the future, the final nail has been driven into the coffin of Channing Tatum's Gambit movie. Disney spent the morning announcing its massive upcoming slate through at least 2022 and going all the way through 2027. While Dark Phoenix and New Mutants are still on the horizon, the Cajun card throwing mutant will not get his own standalone movie any time soon. And if or when he does, Channing Tatum probably won't be the one playing the character.

Disney acquired all of 20th Century Fox early in the year, which put all of the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters at Marvel Studios to be incorporated into the MCU at some point. While a new Deadpool movie has yet to be announced, Disney has made it clear that Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth will continue to live to see another day. They even incorporated the popular character into their official Disney website banner. The same can't be said for Gambit.

Channing Tatum willed Gambit into existence when he made a bid to play the character over five years ago. But the production has been plagued with problems ever since. And the standalone X-Men movie could never quite get itself off the ground. The last update for Gambit had the superhero adventure set for March 13, 2020. There is nothing currently sitting on that date in the new release schedule announced by Disney this morning. But they do have Disney's On Ward coming on March 6, followed by the live-action remake of Mulan hitting on March 27.

Earlier this year, during CinemaCon, Disney announced that The New Mutants would finally be arriving in November of this year. Though reshoots still needed to be done, so a new release date was to be expected. It is basically sliding into Gambit's old release date landing on April 3, 2020, and then Marvel Studios has their own untitled project launching on May 1 to kick off the summer movie going season.

As you can see, there really isn't any room for Gambit. Which is probably for the best, as the production has hit one speed bump after the next, and Fox was never able to keep a director locked into the project. And at one point, Channing Tatum considered direction the movie himself. Now, it's all but dead. And so far, Disney has not announced any plans to launch their own X-Men titles at this date. But we know they are coming to the MCU somehow, someway.

Disney is keeping its promise to release Dark Phoenix on June 7 of this year, which will be the final movie in the original X-Men series under the Fox banner, and the first released by Disney. Marvel has an untitled movie set for February 12, 2021 followed by another movie on May 7, 2021. The final Marvel movie of that year will arrive on November 11. There are three more marvel movies planned throughout 2022, falling on February 18, May 6 and July 29. Any of these could be announced as an X-Men or Fantastic Four movie in the near future. It's obvious Marvel isn't ready to tell us what these are yet. Perhaps will find out at Comic-Con. It's known that an official announcement won't be made until after the 4th of July weekend, when Spider-Man: Far From Home. This news comes from Disney and Marvel Studios.