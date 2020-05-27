The Channing Tatum led Gambit movie has been teased on and off for years. Sadly, the movie is now more than likely to have joined the pantheon of movies that have become more myth than cinematic reality, much to the disappointment of fans. All the way back in 2016, X-Men: Apocalypse featured a post-credits scene which included iconic X-Men villain Mister Sinister, and, according to producer Simon Kinberg, his inclusion was supposed to segue directly into Sinister's formal introduction in the 20th Century Fox-produced Gambit feature.

"We had a tease of it at the end of Apocalypse. The Essex Corp is something that you see in a tag at the end of Apocalypse. We had talked about doing something with him, and I won't get into the specifics of it since it's no longer a 20th Century Fox property and now it's part of the MCU. I have no idea what the plan is. But Mister Sinister was going to be part of the Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum."

Picking up after the events of the critically acclaimed global smash hit X-Men: Days of Future Past, director Bryan Singer returns with the somewhat less critically acclaimed X-Men: Apocalypse. The movie introduced audiences to Apocalypse, the first and most powerful mutant from Marvel's X-Men universe, who has amassed the powers of many other mutants, becoming immortal and invincible.

Upon awakening after thousands of years, he is disillusioned with the world as he finds it and recruits a team of powerful mutants, including a disheartened Magneto (Michael Fassbender), to cleanse mankind and create a new world order, over which he will reign. As the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance, Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) with the help of Professor X (James McAvoy) must lead a team of young X-Men to stop their greatest nemesis and save mankind from complete destruction. The movie saw the return of several cast members and characters first introduced in X-Men: First Class, but sadly the movie failed to meet expectations.

As for the Gambit movie, that is a project that has been in various stages of development ever since the character's live-action debut in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Despite Tatum's passion for the movie, Gambit will likely never meet the light of a projector, and has, of course, now been shelved by Marvel Studios since Disney acquired it during its merger with Fox. However, to keep the glimmer of hope alive, Kinberg has in the past suggested that the movie could be picked up by Disney.

"All of the movies at Fox are being evaluated. I love the idea of Channing playing Gambit. I think we have a great script for it and I think it's a role he was born to play. It's a character I grew up loving and I know the fans love. So I suspect, I hope it will happen. There will be a lot of mixing and merging now and I'm all for it and excited to see."

Though it should be noted that the movie was removed from Disney's release schedule last May. this comes to us from IGN.