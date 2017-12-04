The long-awaited Gambit movie has hit a slight snag. Channing Tatum has been trying to get this movie off the ground for a long time and, lately, the production has been picking up steam. Recently, it was reported that the movie was set to begin filming in February. However, it's now said that Gambit has bumped back filming slightly, with the production now set to begin March 2018.

So, what does this mean? Odds are, things just had to get shuffled around a bit for less-than-serious reasons. If Gambit begins filming in March, that still leaves Channing Tatum and the production team plenty of time to get the movie finished in order to make the February 14, 2019, release date. So there's no need to move around your 2019 Valentine's Day plans just yet. The production is still set to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, with stage work expected to be conducted at Big Easy Studios. Fox previously shot Logan and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes at that location.

Plot details for Gambit are being kept under wraps for now, but it's rumored that it will be a heist movie, ala Ocean's 11. The movie did undergo a long development process though, given the success of Logan and Deadpool, which ultimately changed the direction of Gambit. That means, things could have changed. It's expected that Bella Donna, a character closely related to Gambit in the comics, will appear in the movie. Lizzy Caplan is set to play the female lead in Gambit, so she could be playing Bella Donna, but her role has yet to be revealed. It's also possible she could be playing a new version of Rogue, as she and Remy Lebeau have a romance in the comics.

After several directors, such as Doug Liman, exited Gambit, Gore Verbinski of Pirates of the Caribbean fame has been tapped to helm the X-Men spin-off. Some of the other key figures on the production team have also been filled out. Production designer Jess Gonchor (No Country For Old Men) is on board, with concept artist/designer Aaron Sims (Wonder Woman) also working on the movie. Cinematographer Bojan Bazelli, who's worked with Verbinski previously on movies like The Ring and A Cure for Wellness, is reteaming with the director on Gambit.

At this point, it's very unclear how Gambit will fit into the X-Men movie universe. Ever since X-Men: Days of Future Past, things have been pretty messy and they don't look to be getting any less messy in the near future. Will this be more of a standalone like Logan? Will it fit in alongside Deadpool? Omega Underground's report on the production schedule couldn't shed any light on that, but we should be learning more as Gambit gets closer to filming. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the movie are made available.