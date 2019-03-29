As it turns out, some of those X-Men spin-off movies, such as Channing Tatum's Gambit, may still get made. For those who somehow haven't heard for one reason or another, the Disney/Fox deal finally closed recently, meaning that the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, which includes Deadpool, are now in Disney's control, which ultimately means that Marvel Studios will control the future of those properties and they're expected to be folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the other characters already being put to good use. It's been largely expected that Disney would give the ax to (almost) everything that Fox had been developing, but not so fast on that one.

Producer Simon Kinberg has been a huge part of the X-Men franchise for a long time and he's in the know. Recently, he was being interviewed at the premiere of The Twilight Zone reboot. When asked about the status of movies like Gambit, Kinberg revealed that Disney is actually evaluating each of those projects as we speak. Here's what he had to say about it.

"All of the movies at Fox are being evaluated. I love the idea of Channing playing Gambit. I think we have a great script for it and I think it's a role he was born to play. It's a character I grew up loving and I know the fans love. So I suspect, I hope it will happen. There will be a lot of mixing and merging now and I'm all for it and excited to see."

Gambit, specifically, has been particularly troubled, but Channing Tatum has been desperate to get it made. He was even reportedly considering directing it himself before the Disney merger just to ensure that it would happen. Other projects that are expected to fall by the wayside include James Franco's Multiple Man, the Kitty Pryde solo movie known only as 143 and the X-23 movie, which was born out of Logan. On a lighter note, Simon Kinberg was asked which current MCU character he'd like to see alongside the X-Men and had this to say.

"I would say probably either somebody from Wakanda or Iron Man. I mean I love Robert, I've worked with him. I love what he does with that character. I feel like he created the tonal template for the MCU with the first Iron Man movie. And so the notion of Iron Man popping up in X-Men or Iron Man interacting with Deadpool is pretty exciting."

As for whether or not Disney will actually save any of these projects? We previously heard that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige asked Noah Hawley about his Doctor Doom movie, which was encouraging. So we can answer that, for now, with a resounding maybe. Ultimately, it comes down to whether or not any of these projects can fit into Feige's overall vision for the MCU beyond Avengers: Endgame. This news was first reported by Variety.