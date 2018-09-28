The Gambit movie has been in development for a very long time, but if producer Simon Kinberg is to be believed, it may finally begin filming early next year. And get ready for something unexpected, as Kinberg says the upcoming X-Men spin-off is going to be a romantic comedy. That's right, everyone. Prepare for the first ever romantic comedy with mutants.

Simon Kinberg who, in addition to serving as a longtime producer and writer of the franchise, also serves as director of the upcoming Dark Phoenix, recently provided a brief update on Gambit. Surprisingly, when talking about the project, which has Channing Tatum attached to star as the titular character, Kinberg surprisingly said, albeit loosely, that this is going to feel like a romantic comedy. Here's what he had to say about it.

"When you look at Gambit, he's a hustler and a womanizer and we just felt like there was an attitude, a swagger to him, that lent itself to romantic comedy. You know, when I say romantic comedy, I use that term loosely, in the same term that I use the term western for Logan loosely. It's not like they're gunslingers at high noon in Logan. It's just a vibe. And I would say the vibe of Gambit has a romantic or sex comedy vibe to it. While it is also still very much a superhero movie with villains and heroes, as all these movies are."

That may be a downright cringe-worthy statement to X-Men fans, even once Simon Kinberg course corrects a bit in his statement. Sure, there aren't any cowboys with six shooters dueling at high noon in Logan, but it certainly does have heavy western vibes. If Gambit comes that close to being a romantic, or "sex comedy," this movie could be better left unproduced.

Channing Tatum, through his desire to play the fan-favorite mutant, essentially got this movie going with his star power. Since then, it's been a really difficult road to production. Several directors, such as Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) and Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl), have bailed on the project after spending some time developing it. Despite the fact that there's no director attached currently, Simon Kinberg feels that they could still get underway early next year.

"Gambit has a great script and we're looking to start that movie early next year."

We recently reported that Fox might be looking to get Gambit going before the Disney merger is complete next year. Disney will reportedly distribute all of the movies Fox has in production at the time of the merger. So if they can get Gambit going before that time, it will see the light of day. If not, this is going to be one of those movies lost to time. Based on these new comments, that might be for the best. This news was first reported by IGN.