Warner Bros. has released the second trailer for their upcoming action-comedy Game Night, featuring a ton of new footage that wasn't released in the first trailer from November, or the two TV spots that arrived last month. This trailer arriving just days before the Super Bowl doesn't come as much of a surprise, since, while most of the other studios are dropping big bucks to promote their movies during the big game, Warner Bros. has traditionally sat out the Sunday competition. Thankfully, we don't have to wait until Sunday to enjoy this new footage.

The trailer begins with a brand new flashback scene, that shows how Max and Annie, played by Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams}, first meet. Both were opposing captains of bar trivia teams, who both answer a question about the purple Teletubbie's name (Tinky-Winky) at the exact same time, then bond over his red purse. Annie reveals that she and Max are very competitive, which is one of the reasons she fell in love with him. There is also a hilarious new scene at an earlier Game Night, where, during a game of charades, Jason Bateman, as Max, tries to get everyone to guess Ed Norton by stating that he was the Hulk, which leads to all of the players guessing every other actor that played the Hulk besides Norton.

This playful game of charades is happening at Max and Annie's house, with Kyle Chandler's character Brooks boldly proclaiming that he wants to have game night at his house next week. When the players all arrive at Brooks' house, he explains that someone in the house is going to be taken, and whoever finds the victim, wins Brooks' classic Corvette Stingray. Brooks adds that the players aren't going to know what's real and what's fake, which is paired with a scene where Ryan (Billy Magnussen) and Sarah (Sharon Horgan) find what they think is a dead woman (Chelsea Peretti), but she's really alive. The trailer shows how this murder mystery starts getting out of hand, when Max is accidentally shot because Annie doesn't believe the gun she's holding is real.

This party is quite the elaborate one, with Brooks pulling out all the stops with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it's all part of the game...right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this "game", nor Brooks, are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they've ever had...or game over. The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Kylie Bunbury, Jesse Plemons, Danny Huston and Michael C. Hall.

John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein are directing the film, marking their second outing as co-directors, following Vacation. The filmmakers are certainly rising through the ranks quite quickly, signing on last month to direct the new DCEU movie Flashpoint, and they also helped write the script for Spider-Man: Homecoming. They direct from a script by Mark Perez (Accepted), with John Davis (Joy), John Fox (TV's The Blacklist), Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente (Bad Words) producing. Serving as executive producers are Marc S. Fischer, Richard Brener, Michael Disco and Dave Neustadter. Take a look at the new trailer for this R-rated comedy below, courtesy of Warner Bros. YouTube.