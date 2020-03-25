Millennials are forced to fight to the death in the upcoming horror/thriller movie appropriately titled Game of Death. From Cleopatra Entertainment, the movie pits a group of innocent and care-free youngsters in one of the most horrifying situations imaginable when they're tasked with killing innocent people in their small town, otherwise their heads will all explode. Basically, it feels a little like Battle Royale meets Jumanji with a modern update, although it appears to be much more violent and yet oddly amusing with its results. You can see what I mean by watching the official trailer below.

Game of Death follows a group of seven millennial pals looking to kill an afternoon by playing what appears to be a harmless game, only to find out it's in fact a doorway into a deadly game of "kill or be killed." According to the official synopsis, the friends "quickly realize that if they don't murder people, their heads will literally explode. Hence, they go on a killing spree, taking the lives of anyone they meet in their middle-of-nowhere town. The killer-instinct in each of them bubbles to the surface as the search for victims unravels into chaos. Divided, terrified and confronted with their own mortality, their drive to survive blurs with their desire to win the game."

Given the amount of blood and overall carnage teased in the trailer, it's very apparent that Game of Death will not be a movie to watch for the squeamish. Its overall premise is a bit disturbing as well, as it's hard to imagine how one would behave if placed into a similar situation. Would you have what it takes to take however many other innocent lives as it takes if it meant saving yourself, or would you rather lose your game - and your life - before turning into a stone cold murderer? It's a very compelling premise, because there's no possible way that the situation is going to turn out well in any case. The gore hounds should certainly be satisfied with the abundance of blood and guts as well.

Game of Death is directed by the filmmaking duo of Laurence "Baz" Morais-Legace and Sebastian Landry. The two also contributed to the screenplay alongside Edouard H. Bond and Philip Kalin-Hajdu. Leading the cast of the thriller are Sam Earle (Degrassi: The Next Generation), Victoria Diamond (Creeped Out), and Emelia Hellman (Bellevue). Catherine Saindon, Erniel Baez, Nick Serino, Thomas Vallieres, Jane Hackett, Steve Godin, Neve Leblanc, and Natalie Darbyson also star in the movie.

Game of Death is set to be released on July 3, 2020 in select theaters and on VOD outlets. It comes courtesy of Cleopatra Entertainment, who acquired the North American rights to the movie last month based on its successful run in the festival circuit. It certainly looks to be a movie for horror fans to keep an eye out for. The official trailer for Game of Death shown above comes to us from Cleopatra Entertainment on YouTube.