The world of Westeros is continuing to expand. This time to Broadway. Indeed, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin is currently working on a stage show based on his beloved fantasy novels. The show is expected to arrive sometime in 2023, with plans to bring it to New York City, the West End in London and Australia.

George R.R. Martin is working alongside producers Simon Painter and Tim Lawson (The Illusionists). Martin is personally working on the story with playwright Duncan MacMillan (1984) and director Dominic Cooke (The Courier). It will be set during an event in Westeros history called The Great Tourney at Harrenhal. The contest in question took place 16 years before the events of Game of Thrones, which opens the door for beloved characters to return. The official description of the play reads as follows.

"The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery. Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now."

Some possibilities for characters that may appear are Ned Stark, Lyanna Stark, Jaime Lannister, Lord Robert Baratheon, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, Prince Oberyn Martell and Ser Barristan Selmy. However, no confirmations have been provided on that front just yet. George R.R. Martin had this to say about it in a statement.

"The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace. Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring. It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire... and now, at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage."

This is part of the ever-growing slate of Game of Thrones projects coming our way. Thanks to the success of HBO's original adaptation, a prequel series titled House of the Dragon is on the way, expected to arrive next year. There are also a handful of additional projects being developed within Martin's universe. Dominic Cooke had this to say.

"I am over the moon at being given the opportunity, by the dynamic producing team of Tim Lawson, Simon Painter and Kilburn Live, to bring a new installment of George RR Martin's epic story to a life on stage. One of George's inspirations for the original books was Shakespeare's history plays so the material lends itself naturally to the theatre. Duncan MacMillan and I are having a great time digging into the dynastic power struggles at the heart of George's extraordinary imaginative world and he has been hugely generous and supportive towards both of us."

As for George R.R. Martin, he recently signed a very rich five-year deal with HBO. That will keep him busy for a while, even without the play. So much for those who were hoping that Martin would finally get around to finishing The Winds of Winter. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.