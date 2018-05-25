It was announced back in February of this year that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are going to write and produce their own Star Wars film series. Their series will take place outside of the Skywalker realm, which started with 1977's A New Hope and will wrap with 2020's Star Wars 9. However, that's all that is known at this time about what Benioff and Weiss are up to, but Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story star Emilia Clarke has an idea of what the duo can pull off for the new Star Wars universe.

Emilia Clarke beat David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to the punch when it comes to joining up with Lucasfilm when she joined the cast of Solo. In recent interviews, the actress has talked about filming her last scene as Daenerys on the hit HBO show and now she's discussing what it's like working for Lucasfilm under direction from Ron Howard. Though she knows nothing of the Star Wars films that Benioff and Weiss are creating, she knows that it will be a trippy affair. She had this to say.

"(They'll bring) what they brought to fantasy as a genre people are appreciating on a much grander scale. Putting all that creativity, all of that skill and all of that intellect into something that already is, or has, so much. I think it's just going to be Star Wars on acid."

Star Wars on acid, now that sounds very interesting. Although, Emilia Clarke doesn't know anything about what Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are up to exactly, she is definitely in a unique position. Clarke has worked with Benioff and Weiss on Game of Thrones and now has experience working with Lucasfilm under Disney. While the duo probably won't be creating Fear and Loathing in Star Wars Vegas, it will definitely be something that fans have never seen before with an entirely different theme.

When it was announced by Lucasfilm that they were going to collaborate with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for a new trilogy, fans were left feeling confused with what the Game of Thrones showrunners were going to bring to the table. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy praised the duo for their ability to write for "complex characters," which is a strength that is clearly evident from watching the hit HBO show. Benioff and Weiss have been working closely with George R.R. Martin in creating compelling stories that take unexpected twists from the source material. Kennedy explains.

"David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today. Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting."

Emilia Clarke also has the rare distinction of working for two of the most secretive franchises in history. Though Solo co-star Paul Bettany worked both with Lucasfilm and Marvel for Infinity War, which could be the most secretive of them all. Regardless, it will be exciting to see what David Benioff and D.B. Weiss bring to the Star Wars universe, even if it's through a psychedelic lens. You can read the rest of the in-depth interview with Emilia Clarke below, thanks to the Variety YouTube channel.