Game of Thrones almost ended with three big movies. Author George R.R. Martin revealed the news in a recent interview. The HBO series came to a divisive end last summer and fans are still reeling from the decisions that were made. Hardcore fans went as far as to get a petition going to have HBO go back and redo the entire final season with new writers, which over 1.8 million people signed. Obviously, the network did not even consider going back to redo what was already done.

Would things have ended differently had Game of Thrones went out with three big movies? That is something fans will more than likely debate for the years to come. In a recent interview, George R.R. Martin revealed that the movie idea was the original plan, about five years ago, and that it was seriously considered. He had this to say when asked about a possible future movie.

"At this point in time it wouldn't be for me to decide, because HBO controls the film rights for Game Of Thrones. Apart from that, we had actually considered this option: David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the two creators behind the series, actually wanted to end the saga after the seventh season with three big movies. Game Of Thrones was to end in the cinema. Four or five years ago it was seriously discussed."

Game of Thrones on the big screen could have been huge. The discussion about GOT on the big screen took place in the interview after George R.R. Martin discussed Hollywood directors he has met and ones he would like to work with. Guillermo del Toro is at the top of Martin's list and so is Quentin Tarantino. So why didn't the movie idea ever get past the planning stages? Martin explains.

"Because HBO didn't get involved. The responsible people said, 'We produce TV series, we're not in the cinema business.' And when HBO makes movies, like now with [Deadwood], then they produce it only to show it on TV - not in the cinema. Everything is changing right now. What is cinema today? What is television? What is streaming? Is Netflix now making cinema or television? Everything mixes. Today we no longer know where the boundaries are between cinema, streaming providers, and television."

When George R.R. Martin talks about "big movies," that's all of the information that we are given. He did not go on to detail how long said movies were going to be. In the end, Game of Thrones would probably have had the same amount of screen time to get the story across, just set up differently. The final season featured some pretty long episodes that were comparable to feature-length movies, but fans were still hoping for more.

As for his plans for the future, George R.R. Martin says, "I still try to finish first the next book Winds Of Winter and then the follow-up novel A Dream Of Spring. These are the things I concentrate on. After that we will see." Will he ever complete his vision? Only time will tell, but he can seemingly go back and rewrite history after the negative reaction to the Game of Thrones series conclusion. The interview with Martin was originally conducted with German outlet Welt.