Game of Thrones fans want to imprison George R.R. Martin after he failed to deliver The Winds of Winter in time for Worldcon. In a blogpost from last year, the author gave fans permission to "imprison" him if he did not deliver the long-awaited book by today, July 29th, 2020, which is the start of New Zealand's Worldcon. The annual event is currently going on virtually, like San Diego Comic-Con did over the weekend. You can read what Martin said to fans last year below.

"If I don't have The Winds of Winter in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for Worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I'm done. Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I'll be fine."

Since George R.R. Martin failed to deliver on his promise, Game of Thrones fans are intent on keeping theirs, with many flooding social media and calling on the imprisonment of the author, who is notoriously slow when writing his books. One fans says, "I'm so happy we can finally put George R.R. Martin in prison," while another says, "Call the police." Obviously, Martin isn't going to imprison himself, but he did run into a lot extra time this year to finish the book.

As of this writing, George R.R. Martin has not responded to the "lock him up" chants that are currently going viral on social media. "Let's imprison him in a nice castle overlooking a beautiful lake and forests so that he can get in the mood and finish the damn book!," says one Game of Thrones fans who has been waiting for The Winds of Winter since 2011. Earlier in the week, Martin expressed sadness about not being able to attend Worldcon this year and said, "Socially distant in our own castles but still as one, united by our love of fantasy and science fiction."

Game of Thrones fans knew George R.R. Martin was not going to finish in time to deliver on his promise. Earlier this month the author noted that things were going well on The Winds of Winter, announcing that he was finished with three chapters. Martin noted back in June that self-isolation was helping the creative juices, but he still has not delivered the goods.

There's no time like the present to crank out The Winds of Winter. George R.R. Martin, like the rest of the world, does not have a whole lot going on at the moment, which means it's the perfect time to finally finish a book that he's been promising since 2011. Newsweek was one of the first outlets to report on Game of Thrones fans wanting to lock up George R.R. Martin.

send in the feds i guess https://t.co/5hF9N9R8FP — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) July 29, 2020

Lets imprison him in a nice castle overlooking a beautiful lake and forests so that he can get in the mood and finish the damn book! https://t.co/IkPxtS01Qm — Kei (@Kei88912035) July 29, 2020

