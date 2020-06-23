George R.R. Martin is making headway on The Winds of Winter, the long-awaited next chapter in his fantasy series A Song of Fire and Ice, which served as the inspiration for Game of Thrones. Martin previously revealed that he intended to use the quarantine to work on the book and it appears he's keeping to his word. Martin is hopeful that he will finally finish it in 2021, but don't get your hopes up just yet.

Taking to his blog, the 71-year-old author provided an update on what he has been up to in recent weeks.George R.R. Martin reveals that he recently finished two chapters of the highly-anticipated book. As exciting as that may be for fans, Martin explains that he still has a long way to go. Here's what he had to say about it.

"If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I am spending long hours every day on The Winds of Winter, and making steady progress. I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It's going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go."

2011's A Dance With Dragons was the last entry in the best-selling fantasy series. So George R.R. Martin has been working on the follow-up for the better part of a decade already. Speaking further, Martin explained that he was sad CoNZealand had to go virtual this year. Though expressing disappointment, he revealed there is a silver lining.

"There is definitely a silver lining in that cloud. The last thing I need right now is a long interruption that might cost me all the momentum I have built up. I can always visit Wellington next year, when I hope that...The Winds of Winter will be done."

With The Winds of Winter being in the works, seemingly to no end, the author has been cagey about committing to any sort of release date. HBO's Game of Thrones eventually got ahead of George R.R. Martin's available plot from the books and had to come up with their own ending. That proved to be intensely divisive when the show concluded its run last year.

It seems likely that we will see the planned Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, before The Winds of Winter is published. The new series is expected to debut sometime in 2022. The series was co-created by George R.R. Martin and will take place hundreds of years before the main series. It is the second prequel/spin-off that the network has attempted. The previous version filmed a pilot that ultimately wasn't picked up to series. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via GeorgeRRMartin.com.