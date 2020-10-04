When it comes to child actors, it is difficult to imagine them having knocked around the entertainment industry for any length of time before getting their big break. Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame playing Eleven on Stranger Things, and most fans assume that was her first job for which she was plucked from obscurity and brought into Hollywood. But as Brown revealed on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she had already been trying out for Hollywood gigs before landing Strange Things, including a failed attempt at a Game of Thrones audition that almost made her quit acting.

"I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection, which is something I tell everyone. Like, this industry is just filled with rejection, 24/7. You get far more nos...a lot of nos...before you get a yes. I was auditioning for commercials, for anything, really. I then auditioned for Game of Thrones and I got a "no" for that. Then that's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult,' because I guess I really wanted that role."

Based on Brown's age, it can be safely said that she was trying out for the role of Arya Stark, a fan-favorite character on Game of Thrones. The role of Arya was eventually assigned to another newcomer Maisie Williams, who made the audience fall in love with the character's spunky attitude from the first episode of the series. Still, while Brown missed out on the chance to be a part of the world of dragons and White Walkers, she was, fortunately, able to use the downtime to audition for a little-known property being developed by Netflix that was named Montauk at the time.

"One of my last kind of "go" at this all was this Netflix show called 'Montauk,' and I auditioned. Then, like, two months later, they just got back to us and was like 'We'd love to Skype with you. I Skyped with them and, you know, the rest is history, of course. We then named the show Stranger Things, but 'Montauk,' was definitely the one that gave me that kind of hope of doing it all again."

Thus Brown joined the cast of Stranger Things and made the world fall in love with her take on Eleven, the mysterious child with superpowers running around Hawkins in the 80s. From there, Brown was able to parlay her rapid rise to fame into a series of meaty projects. She appeared in Godzilla: King of the Monsters in the central human role, and was one of the narrators for the virtual reality experience Spheres: Songs of Spacetime.

Recently,Millie Bobby Brown took things one step further by producing her new movie Enola Holmes, in which she plays Sherlock Holmes' plucky younger sister in what appears set to be the start of a lucrative franchise. Clearly, Brown did well in shrugging off the disappointment of not landing a role on Game of Thrones and forging on ahead with a film career.