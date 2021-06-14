If there's one thing to be said about the cast of Game of Thrones, most of them didn't have the luxury of being prudish when it came to shooting the fantasy drama with its love of bloody violence and full-frontal nudity. Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei in the George R.R. Martin series, had her fair share of clothes-shedding during her time on the series, and she recently revealed that doing the show had an impact on her future career. The actress is set to appear for the third time as Ramsey in the latest Fast and Furious movie, F9, and it was while speaking on Josh Smith's Make It Reign podcast - via the New York Post - that she talked about her time in the world of the Seven Kingdoms.

"When I did Game of Thrones, I agreed toward certain nude scenes or nudity within the show," Nathalie Emmanuel said. "And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show." She continued, "What people didn't realize is I agreed [to] terms and specific things for that one particular project, and that doesn't necessarily apply to all projects."

"I've had people challenge me and be like, 'But this part requires that,' and I said, 'That's fine if you require that in the part; I don't feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I will do this amount, you know, I can do this, which I think is necessary for the part," she went on. "Frankly, if someone was, like, 'Well we need this nudity,' I would be, like, 'Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that's just not what I feel is necessary for this part and it's a difference of opinion and creative differences and that's fine.'"

Emmanuel is not the first Thrones star to share this kind of story, with Hollywood hot property Emilia Clarke, who played the often naked Daenerys Targaryen, telling Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast recently, "I'm a lot more savvy [now] with what I'm comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing. I have had fights onset before when I am like, 'No, sheet stays up.' And they are like 'You don't want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.' And I'm like 'F*ck you.'"

While Emmanuel has struggled to shake certain aspects of the legacy of Thrones, the 32 year old British actress has appeared in a number of other movies, including two Maze Runner sequels, as well as her Fast and Furious movies, Furious 7 and Fate of the Furious. She also starred in the mini-series of Four Weddings and A Funeral and voiced the character of Deet in Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Her latest movie,F9, has not been getting the most favorable reviews from critics, but comes with a long standing franchise behind it which will no doubt give it a helping hand when it arrives in theaters on June 25th. This news arrives from ComicBook.com.