Gamera fans rejoice! Arrow Video is releasing Gamera: The Complete Collection, an insane new limited collector's edition blu-ray box set, on August 18, 2020 in the US and August 17, 2020 in the UK. This limited edition collectors' set traces the decades-long evolution of Gamera, from the "friend of all children" in his more light-hearted earlier films, to the Guardian of the Universe in the groundbreaking 1990s reboot series, often hailed as three of the best kaiju films ever made.

Gamera: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Blu-ray Boxset Contents

Limited collectors' edition packaging, housed in a large-format rigid box, fully illustrated by Matt Frank

Casebound, fully-illustrated disc book containing eight Blu-ray discs

High Definition (1080p) versions of all twelve films, with lossless original Japanese audio and a complete collection of English dub tracks, including classic American International dubs on the Showa-era films remastered from original MGM elements

Hardback 130-page comic book including a full-colour reprint of the four-issue Gamera comic series originally released by Dark Horse Comics in 1996, and the first-ever English-language printing of the prequel comic The Last Hope by Matt Frank and Joshua Bugosh

Perfect-bound 80-page book including a new retrospective on the series by Patrick Macias, an archive interview with Noriaki Yuasa by David Milner, kaiju X-ray illustrations by Jolyon Yates, Fangoria set reports on the Heisei trilogy by Norman England, and a viewers' guide to the English-dubbed versions of the films

Double-sided four-panel poster of "Gamera's Map of Japan" in both Japanese and English

Collectors' artcards for each film, featuring new artwork by Matt Frank

DISC ONE - GAMERA THE GIANT MONSTER

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Giant Monster, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles

Commentary and newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gammera the Invincible (Blu-ray premiere), the American theatrical version of the film, with lossless mono audio and optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Remembering the Gamera Series, an archive featurette from 1991, including interviews with director Noriaki Yuasa, writer Nisan Takahashi and others

Interview with Noriaki Yuasa, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002

Gamera Special, an hour-long best-of compilation supervised by Noriaki Yuasa in 1991

Alternate English credits

Trailer and image galleries

DISC TWO - GAMERA VS. BARUGON / GAMERA VS. GYAOS

High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Barugon and Gamera vs. Gyaos, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles

Commentary on Gamera vs. Barugon by August Ragone & Jason Varney

Commentary on Gamera vs. Gyaos by Stuart Galbraith IV

Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone

High Definition (1080p) transfer of War of the Monsters, the shorter American edit of Gamera vs. Barugon, with lossless English audio

Alternate English credits for both films

Trailer and image galleries

DISC THREE - GAMERA VS. VIRAS / GAMERA VS. GUIRON

High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Viras and Gamera vs. Guiron, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles

Choice of three different versions of Gamera vs. Viras via seamless branching (72-minute Theatrical Version, 81-minute Director's Version and 90-minute US Extended Version)

Commentary on Gamera vs. Viras by Carl Craig and Jim Cironella

Commentary on Gamera vs. Guiron by David Kalat

Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone

New featurette with actor Carl Craig showing his souvenirs and props from Gamera vs. Viras

Highlights from the G-FEST X convention in 2003, featuring Noriaki Yuasa and Carl Craig

The 4th Nippon Jamboree, a promotional film for the Boy Scouts of Japan directed by Yuasa in 1966

Alternate English credits for both films

Trailer and image galleries

DISC FOUR - GAMERA VS. JIGER / GAMERA VS. ZIGRA / GAMERA SUPER MONSTER

High Definition (1080p) transfers of Gamera vs. Jiger, Gamera vs. Zigra and Gamera Super Monster, with lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio, and optional English subtitles

Commentary on Gamera vs. Jiger by Edward L. Holland

Commentary on Gamera vs. Zigra by Sean Rhoads & Brooke McCorkle

Commentary on Gamera Super Monster by Richard Pusateri

Newly filmed introductions to all three films by August Ragone

Alternate English credits for all three films

Trailer and image galleries

DISC FIVE - GAMERA THE GUARDIAN OF THE UNIVERSE

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Guardian of the Universe, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures

Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles

Commentary by Matt Frank

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 1, the first in an epic three-part documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

Interviews with director Shusuke Kaneko and SFX director Shinji Higuchi, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002

Extended 90-min interview with Shinji Higuchi from 2001, focusing on the trilogy's special effects

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film's production from announcement to release

Alternate English credits

Trailer and image galleries

DISC SIX - GAMERA 2: ATTACK OF LEGION

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera 2: Attack of Legion, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures

Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles

Commentary by Kyle Yount

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 2, the next part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

On-set footage from the shooting of the film's main unit and special effects filming

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film's production from announcement to release

Alternate English credits

"Lake Texarkana" comedic dub track

Trailer and image galleries

DISC SEVEN - GAMERA 3: REVENGE OF IRIS

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera 3: Revenge of Iris, from a 4K restoration by Kadokawa Pictures

Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles

Commentary by Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 3, the final part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

Newly filmed interview with Kaho Tsutsumi about the DNA Tokasatsu exhibition in Tokyo, by kaiju historian Edward L. Holland

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film's production from announcement to release

Deleted Scenes

The Awakening of Irys (Remix), a montage of behind-the-scenes footage and work-in-progress special effects footage

Alternate English credits

Spoof commentary by "Gamera" & "Soldier No.6"

Trailer and image galleries

DISC EIGHT - GAMERA THE BRAVE

High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gamera the Brave

Original Japanese and dubbed English DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio, with optional English subtitles

Commentary by Keith Aiken & Bob Johnson

How to Make a Gamera Movie, a featurette hosted by director Ryuta Tasaki

Behind The Scenes of Gamera the Brave, an all-access on-set documentary

The Men That Made Gamera, a documentary looking back at the series from start to finish, featuring interviews with cast and crew

Opening Day Premiere, a featurette showing the cast and crew presenting the film at its first showing

Kaho's Summer, an interview with the film's young star

Special Effects Supercut, a montage of effects shots overseen by FX supervisor Hajime Matsumoto

Trailer and image galleries

Pre-order Gamera: The Complete Collection right now.