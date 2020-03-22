GameStop has finally decided to close its doors. However, it took a call with executives dealing with the coronavirus to leak to the public. GameStop was keeping their stores open during the coronavirus pandemic, telling the public and employees that their business is "essential." At the moment, many states are on lock down and only allow people to visit grocery stores, pharmacies, and the doctor. Worried employees were told to direct law enforcement to corporate headquarters phone number if they tried to shut the shop down.

YouTuber CAMELOT331 was able to supply audio of a conference call between GameStop executives and employees. The audio is clear as a bell as executives tell employees that business is thriving since they have decided to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, while telling everybody to ignore the news and only get their coronavirus news from the company itself. Questions about employee pay during possible shut downs were tactfully ignored. Now that this particular conference call has leaked to the public, GameStop has announced that they are closing stores.

California already ordered GameStop to shut down, so that wasn't a problem. Under new guidelines, the shops will offer a curbside service, which will allow some employees a job while practicing social distancing. "We believe it is prudent to institute further safety protocols while meeting this increased demand through curbside pick-up," said the company in a statement, which is a far cry from what they were telling employees privately. It seems that the conference call was a wakeup to the company, who have been trying to keep their doors open to the public during this controversial time.

GameStop says it "will pay all U.S. employees whose hours have been eliminated an additional two weeks at their regular pay rate." Additionally, they will "reimburse all benefit eligible U.S. employees one month of the employee portion of benefit expenses." As to whether or not this happens, remains to be seen. The company has been floundering and closing stores over the past two years, so it's questionable as to how long this will all last during the coronavirus, along with a lot of other businesses.

GameStop has made the right decision. Telling employees to ignore the news and only receive updated from the company was a huge mistake. Employees have been scared and patrons have been too. The video game based company offered to have cleaning supplied delivered to all stores and then failed to implement it, telling stores to provide for themselves. It's difficult time out there for everybody, but GameStop seemed to be going out of their way to make it more difficult. Thankfully, they will start to work smarter and hopefully their employees will be taken care of during this time. You can check out the entire leaked conference call with GameStop executives below, thanks to the CAMELOT331 YouTube channel.