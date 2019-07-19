Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have finally revealed Gamora's Avengers: Endgame fate. Zoe Saldana's Gamora character was famously killed by Thanos in Infinity War when he sacrificed her life to obtain the Soul Stone on Vormir. However, a past version of the character shows up in Endgame. She is still with The Mad Titan and Nebula and had not met up with the Guardians of the Galaxy at this point. When the dust settles after Tony Stark's sacrificial snap, Gamora is nowhere to be found and fans have been wondering what really happened to her, with many thinking the worst after she doesn't show up on Star-Lord's radar.

In news that should be great for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, Gamora is alive and well. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely appeared at San Diego Comic-Con this afternoon and said Gamora did not fall victim to Tony Stark's snap and reveal that she slipped away at some point. This is a very Gamora thing to do and it makes sense since her whole reality has drastically changed in the matter of a few hours. She learns that Thanos kills her in the future, she and Nebula become friendly, and that she falls in love with Star-Lord. That's a lot to take in over the course of one day.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely believe Zoe Saldana's Gamora will show up in James Gunn's highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Saldana has not said whether or not she will be returning, but we all pretty much knew she would. If Gunn wouldn't have been fired by Disney last summer, the third and final installment of the Guardians franchise would more than likely be in the post-production phase by this point. Production was supposed to have started earlier this year.

Related: Crazy Endgame Theory Believes Old Man Steve Was Supposed to Become Stan Lee in the MCU

The Russo Brothers, along with Christopher Markus and Steven McFeely, shed light on a lot of subjects at Comic-Con today. However, most of it had to do with things they almost did in Avengers: Endgame, like Thanos decapitating Captain America or Thor fighting a mystical serpent. In the end, the Marvel Studios team delivered the goods as evidenced by the massive turnout in movie theaters to see the epic conclusion. Endgame is currently the second highest grossing movie of all time.

Gamora will have some adjusting to do when she returns for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. When recently asked about possibly returning, Zoe Saldana revealed she would like to play the "bad" version of Gamora. That would certainly be an interesting twist, but it seems highly unlikely that she would spoil a major plot point so early on. Regardless, we'll just have to wait and see how everything works out for her and the rest of the Guardians after James Gunn finishes up his work on The Suicide Squad. Vanity Fair was first to report about Gamora's Avengers: Endgame fate.