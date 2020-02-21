Legendary author R.L. Stine has revealed his latest project. The Goosebumps writer has partnered with Topps for a series of books based on the Garbage Pail Kids. Stine is no stranger to the bizarre, as he's handled horror aimed at younger readers for most of his career. Now, he's taking a strange trip to a place called Smellville for his first book in the series, which is part of a larger, three-book deal.

Welcome to Smellville is set to arrive this fall and is aimed at middle-grade readers. But there's no reason those who are feeling nostalgic for the 80s icons can't enjoy the book as well. The R.L. Stine take on Garbage Pail Kids is said to be "gross and weird and strange." The book will center on Adam Bomb, Brainy Janie, Junkfood John, and Nervous Rex as the group gets themselves into mischief while squaring off against bullies and their archenemies, the Perfects. Stine had this to say in a statement.

"The Garbage Pail Kids are ghastly, loud, messy, out of control... out of their minds. In other words, my kind of kids!. I'm hoping to create a book series that captures all the loopy slapstick fun of these uniquely awful characters, to get all middle-grade kids reading, and laughing."

The book is set to feature cover art by Joe Simko and illustrations by Jeff Zapata. Both Simko and Zapata are artists who have contributed regularly for the Garbage Pail Kids over the years. Welcome to Smellville will come packaged with four exclusive, collectible sticker cards as well. The cover itself should do wonders for fans, as it looks to be right at home alongside the Topps trading cards, featuring several of the iconic figures in a gross and bombastic setting.

One of the main attractions is one of the sticker cards that will come with the book. It features R.L. Stine done up in the style of the Garbage Pail Kids. Dubbed "R.L. Slime," the author has been transformed in the style of their universe, standing in the middle of a graveyard with slime erupting from his head. Stine is casually writing down ideas in a notebook, despite the fact that hideous green contents are spewing from his body.

Garbage Pail Kids started life as trading cards produced by Topps released in 1985. The brand faced controversy in its early years, given the graphic content, but it has remained strong over the years and has expanded to include toys, games books and even a movie. 1987's The Garbage Pail Kids Movie remains a truly bizarre cult classic of sorts that was universally panned at the time of its release. Welcome to Smellville is set to arrive on October 6. Be sure to check out the cover art for yourself, as well as the R.L. Slime trading card. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.

Garbage Pail Kids + R.L. Stine = 🤯

Read the write-up of NEW the 3-book deal over at Entertainment Weekly pic.twitter.com/c6eFuhId7y — Garbage Pail Kids (@GeePeeKay) February 21, 2020

Hey, I'm a Garbage Pail Kid! Did you read about my new book series? https://t.co/hrKuq9WimJpic.twitter.com/mD65uayNLn — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) February 21, 2020