As of 2020, the Garbage Pail Kids have been around for 35 years, and the gross little guys are apparently celebrating the occasion with the release of their owned themed version of Monopoly. From The OP, the game plays almost like your standard version of Monopoly, though the various pieces, parts, and game board will obviously all be given a Garbage Pail Kids makeover. According to Garbage Pail Kids artist Joe Simko, who revealed the game's box art in a Facebook post, the game is officially licensed and comes complete with GPK-style tokens.

Produced by Topps, the Garbage Pail Kids first came onto the scene in 1985 in the form of collectible trading cards. Its concept created by cartoonist Art Spiegelman, the first line of cards were drawn almost entirely by John Pound. A spoof of the popular Cabbage Patch Kids dolls which were the craze at the time, the unique characters shown on each card look similar to the dolls, but with some kind of disgusting twist. Of course, the company who sold the Cabbage Patch Kids were none too pleased with the satire, suing Topps for trademark infringement. This mandated some changes to the characters' appearances, though the Garbage Pail Kids would ultimately far outlive the Cabbage Patch Dolls.

Simply put, you either have got to love or hate Garbage Pail Kids, with there not being much room in between. Those who enjoy the kind of gross-out humor found in Ren and Stimpy and classic issues of MAD Magazine will love the creatively repulsive characters featured on every GPK trading card. Conversely, if toilet humor isn't your thing, you probably wouldn't want a single one of these cards in your house. If you ask me, I've been in love with these little guys since childhood, and I could never get enough of the likes of Patty Putty, Clogged Duane, and Barfin' Barbara.

Even the universally-panned Garbage Pail Kids movie from 1987 has a cult following of its own. Featuring many of the disgusting characters from the trading card series, the movie is just as gross as you would expect, though it has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it's a fun flick that's not without its charm. Of course, only the biggest fans of the trading card series and its wacky characters would find the most enjoyment out of the bizarre movie. Around the same time, a Garbage Pail Kids animated series was released in Canada as well, though the controversy over the trading cards kept the show from airing in the United States.

It's not yet clear when exactly the Garbage Pail Kids edition of Monopoly will go on sale, but it will come with a suggested retail price of $39.95. Topps apparently has other big plans for the Garbage Pail Kids to commemorate its 35th anniversary as well, so be on the lookout for other neat products and cool collectibles to hit store shelves this year. This news comes to us from Joe Simko on Facebook.