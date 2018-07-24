The first sneak peek of gameplay for Garbage Pail Kids: The Game has arrived. Jago Studios is partnering with The Topps Company on the development of an upcoming mobile game based on Garbage Pail Kids (GPK). The card-collecting role-playing game will include characters from the original GPK line of collectible trading cards and stickers issued by Topps in the 1980s, as well as contemporary cards more recently released.

"We are thrilled to share original artwork from GPK: The Game with fans of the notorious 80s brand and attendees at Comicon," said Stuart Drexler, Jago Studios founder and chief executive officer. "Our first trailer will also give fans an exciting preview of what's to come in the game."

"Garbage Pail Kids are icons of the '80s and a mobile card battler featuring their freaky antics is a natural expansion for the infamous and beloved brand," said Stuart Drexler, Jago Studios Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to be working with Topps and look forward to bringing these memorable characters to life in a new way fans can interact with, directly on their mobile devices."

Recently celebrating its 30th anniversary, GPK enjoyed massive playground popularity in the 1980s as children around the world collected and traded hundreds of millions of cards, much to the disgust and dismay of their parents. Depicting kids in foul and comical scenarios, such as Fryin' Brian, sizzling in the electric chair or Tee-Vee Stevie, mesmerized by multiple screens, GPK created over 600 collectible characters between 1985 and 1988. Fans loved the outrageous parodies and passionately worked to complete their collections, with many schools banning GPK cards outright, claiming they were a distraction to students. New GPK packs were issued in 2003 and were met with massive enthusiasm, initiating a new era for the notorious brand. Garbage Pail Kids cards continue to sell today at over 14,000 retail outlets across North America.

"The game from Jago Studios will bring our Garbage Pail Kids to mobile devices around the world in a new way people haven't had before," said Ira Friedman, Vice President, Global Licensing at The Topps Company. "For fans from the '80s or the new generation just learning about the brand, virtually battling with GPK collectible cards offers a new mobile social experience that remains faithful to the irreverent heritage of Garbage Pail Kids."

