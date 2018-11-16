Get your Sunday best on and get ready to join your friends for a quaint soiree in the park. It's going to be a Garden Party Massacre! Do you have the guts to attend this quaint get-together? Or will it have you falling to pieces? Today, we have the first poster and trailer for Garden Party Massacre, along with some exciting new.

The critic and crowd approved screwball comedy, meets slasher spoof Garden Party Massacre will hit the market March 12, 2019 via SGL Entertainment. This is the second multiple award-winning film from writer and director Gregory Blair. This is also the second collaboration with SGL Entertainment, the slow-burn psychological thriller Deadly Revisions being the first.

With laughs splattering all over the place, Garden Party Massacre is a fast-paced, wacky spoof in the vein of Shaun of the Dead and Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil. The fun begins when a friendly backyard gathering goes hilariously awry as an unexpected guest arrives. With a pickaxe. And an attitude. It's a madcap brew of murder, mirth and mayhem that critics have hailed as: "hilarious!" "brilliant!" and "a comedic romp!

The film has won over a dozen awards on the festival circuit and appeared on several Top Ten lists to date. Awards include: "Best Feature" (FANtastic Horror Film Festival), "Outstanding Horror Comedy" (Zed Fest Film Festival), "Best Film" (Lucky Strike Film Festival), "Outstanding Horror/Comedy Feature" (Los Angeles Academy of Film Awards), "Best Narrative Feature: Comedy" (Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Award) and "Best Comedy" (Artists and Aliens Film Festival). The awards continue to roll in!

Garden Party Massacre has also won five "Best Ensemble" awards as well as several other acting accolades for its cast. The cast includes: Andy Gates (Grimm), Nichole Bagby (On The Rocks), Lise Hart (Deadly Revisions), Gregory Blair (Escape The Night), Dawna Lee Heising (Revenge of the Samurai Cop), Matt Weinglass (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) and David Leeper.

Garden Party Massacre is a PIX/SEE Productions film and will be released only on Blu-ray and DVD for a limited time. Then, the film will be available on the following streaming platforms: Comcast, Hulu, iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play and more.

The trailer comes direct from Gregory Blair himself. Jump in and join what will be the party of the year in 2019. It's going to be a bloody one, so you better pack a fresh pair of underwear in the trunk of your car. There will be plenty of cake and Kool-Aid, and we can't think of a better way to cap off your Spring Break activities with Garden Party Massacre. It might not be the best movie to arrive in 2019. But it might just be the most fun you've ever had on a freshly mown lawn. As they say, some people are just the death of the party.