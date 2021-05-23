Disney's Gargoyles will return as a new board game from Ravensburger Games this summer. Called Disney Gargoyles: Awakening, the game gets its title from the first episode of the cult favorite cartoon series. It will include a 3D cityscape board of Manhattan with artwork inspired by the show, along with many of our fan favorites as playable characters.

Via the press release: "In the game, players take on the role of one of six heroes: Goliath, Brooklyn, Lexington, Broadway, Hudson, or Detective Elisa Maza. Working together, they'll take on Xanatos and Demona in four different scenarios. Players do battle on three-dimensional cityscape board showing Manhattan as it was presented in the cartoon, complete with Xanatos' castle-topped skyscraper, the police clock tower, and more."

The four scenarios each also provide players with a "unique challenge," which you can read about below.

"Players face off against Xanatos and Demona, and must save Coldstone's mind." Temptation and Magic: "Demona has stolen the Grimorum Arcanorum and used the magic to enslave innocents."

"Players must collect three stolen data disks." Battle with the Steel Clan: "One player takes the role of Xanatos and the Steel Clan and tries to either defeat a hero or destroy the police tower while the other players (as the Gargoyles) try to defeat Xanatos."

"As a beloved story with a passionate fanbase, Gargoyles is a perfect fit for our catalog," Ravensburger North America's Executive VP Florian Baldenhofer previously said of the release, via ComicBook.com.. "Our team has wanted to create an immersive Gargoyles game for years, and with the resurgence of interest thanks to Disney+, there's never been a better time to feature it."

Gargoyles originally aired between 1994 and 1997, consisting of three seasons and nearly 80 episodes. Still popular to this day, the animated series followed a group of gargoyles who awaken in modern-day New York City and serve as its protectors at night. The "Manhattan Clan" consisted of characters including Goliath (Keith David), Hudson (Ed Asner), Brooklyn (Jeff Bennett), Lexington (Thom Adcox-Hernandez), Broadway (Bill Fagerbakke), and Bronx (Frank Welker). The series also features Salli Richardson as Elisa Maza and Jonathan Frakes as the villain Xanatos.

With so many other classic shows getting modern reboots and continuations, it's odd that an update of Gargoyles hasn't happened yet. Voice actor Keith David has said he's up for reprising the role of Goliath if a reboot ever happens, but the decision isn't up to him. Fans have been calling for it to happen for years, and it's a good sign that there's new merchandise on the way, but there's still no indication that new episodes will ever happen. Still, fans can watch the classic episodes of the series by streaming them on Disney+.

The Gargoyles board game is designed to be a family game, recommended for two to five players, ages 10 and up. Ravensburger's Disney Gargoyles: Awakening game will be on sale at Target starting on Aug. 1 with a retail price of $34.99. Maybe, just maybe, the game will sell enough copies to help convince Disney to finally revive the series. This information comes to us from Nerdist.