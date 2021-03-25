Courtesy of NECA, Gargoyles fans can get their own miniature Goliath this summer. Recently revealed by the toymaking company is an "Ultimate" action figure of Goliath, the lead character from the animated series Gargoyles voiced by Keith David. The figure will start shipping in July 2021, but pre-orders for the highly-detailed Ultimate Goliath figure will start on Thursday.

Stone by day, warriors by night... pic.twitter.com/veOdE1Y5mh — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) March 25, 2021

NECA's Ultimate Goliath stands at 8" tall with a wingspan of 16 inches. The collectible also features full articulation, including on wings and tail, and comes with various accessories, including wings, jalapeno pepper, book, and interchangeable heads and hands. Like NECA's other figures in the Ultimate line, it will come in display-friendly window box packaging with an opening flap for the collectors who'd prefer to keep Goliath in the box.

This is a full line - we have 5 more figures completed and more in development. If you aren't familiar with the show do yourself a favor and watch on @disneyplus — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) March 25, 2021

"The time of the Gargoyles has come again!" the item description reads on NECA's website. "Arguably the best gothic cartoon of the 1990s, Gargoyles followed an ancient clan of gargoyles transported to modern-day Manhattan when their Scottish castle is relocated."

Frozen in stone by day, flesh and blood winged warriors by night. Awaking after a thousand years, a band of powerful GARGOYLES…the legend begins.



Coming this Summer Everywhere!

(pre-orders start today) pic.twitter.com/SAvFz8w3l7 — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) March 25, 2021

At this time, it's not clear if NECA is planning to release other characters from the Gargoyles universe. Given the positive response to the figure unveiling, it stands to reason that the Ultimate Goliath will end up selling very well for the company. This will hopefully convince NECA to release some of our other fan favorites from the cult classic cartoon series, like Hudson, Brooklyn, Lexington, and Broadway.

Gargoyles originally aired for three seasons between 1994 and 1997. The series follows a species of nocturnal creatures known as gargoyles that turn into stone statues during the day. At the start of the cartoon, the story begins with the gargoyles awakening from an enchanted petrified state after a thousand years, now serving as the secret protectors of modern-day New York City.

This is one of those classic cartoons that has only become more popular in the years since it was on the air. As its cult following continues to grow, fans have been calling for new episodes of Gargoyles for years. Given that we're in the age of reboots and remakes, it's undoubtedly a bit odd that a Gargoyles revival hasn't happened yet. For what it's worth, Goliath actor Keith David has said he's up for returning to the role if a reboot ever happens.

"You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning... I've always wondered why they stopped it in the first place," David told ComicBook.com in 2019. "And why are we haven't come back to a reboot. I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath. You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I've always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath."

The actor added: "Certainly, and I'm not alone, wondered why we didn't or couldn't have gone on for many years. I mean, as far as I'm concerned, we could have been like The Simpsons and gone on and continued on."

Time will tell if a revival ever happens, but for now, you can watch the original Gargoyles series on Disney+. You can see more images and find out more info about the Ultimate Goliath action figure at the official website for NECA.