Jordan Peele pitched a Gargoyles movie to Disney. Gargoyles is one of the most beloved animated series from the 90s and it's something that fans have wanted to see brought back in some way or another over the years. Ideally, as a live-action movie. It turns out that Peele pitched exactly that to the folks at the Mouse House. Awesome, right? Well, not so fast. It turns out Disney isn't feeling as great about the idea and are sort of sitting on the fence right now.

This report comes from the entertainment industry newsletter The Ankler, which is a strictly subscription newsletter. According to the publication, Get Out director Jordan Peele, who became the first black person in history to win Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards, walked into Disney and pitched his idea for a Gargoyles movie. That put Disney in a bit of a precarious position. Here's what the newsletter had to say about the situation.

"How do you turn down Jordan Peele? Well, you can't. Who wants to be responsible for that decision? So in the absence of a good reason to say no, but prevented by their Big IP box from saying yes, Disney is slow walking the decision. It's hoping, it seems, that they'll run out the clock, he'll sign other deals elsewhere, and the project will just fade away."

Indeed, following the ridiculous success of Get Out, not to mention the man's credibility as a comedy force after years of his sketch show Key and Peele, every studio in town wanted to snatch Jordan Peele up. Disney is easily the biggest game in town, but that also means they have a lot on their plate. So even though Peele clearly had a pretty good pitch, it's probably not something they could just give the green light to out of nowhere. Instead, they are taking the coward's way out.

Gargoyles originally debuted in 1994 and, despite the fact that it wasn't a monster hit at the time, it had its fans and was well regarded. Given the complex storytelling, memorable character design and relatively dark tone of the series, it has endured and been kept alive by those who grew up with it in the 90s. It feels like the kind of thing that is destined for a revival at some point, but how amazing would it be to have Jordan Peele of all people direct a movie instead?

This may, unfortunately, be a pipe dream as Disney clearly isn't interested in pulling the trigger. Jordan Peele just started production on his new, original thriller Us, which is being kept quite secretive for the time being. It feels like a matter of time before he tackles something larger in scope though. Maybe by then Disney will come to their senses and allow this to happen. This was previously reported by Slash Film.