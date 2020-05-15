Greg Weisman, the co-creator of Gargoyles, is interested in turning the animated series into a live-action movie for Disney. The show had a short run in the 90s but has maintained a loyal fanbase. That hasn't resulted in a revival or anything of the like, but with the series now streaming on Disney+, a new generation of people have the chance to discover it. Could that provide a springboard for something more?

As of right now, there are no such discussions that have been revealed. But Greg Weisman was recently interviewed about the legacy of Gargoyles and some of what went on behind the scenes before the show was canceled. At one point, Weisman was asked if he would like a live-action version. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'd love to, especially if they let me write and produce it. Obviously no one wants a bad version of Gargoyles, and if it sucked, that would be horrible. But even if it sucked, it might be high-profile enough to let us do more Gargoyles comics, or more of the show. That's a deal I'd take. I don't earn any money off of Gargoyles. Disney owns it 100%, but I obviously feel territorial about it. And I'd love to see the property be able to grow. As long as nothing is being done with it, that's impossible. But if something is done with it, and I think being on Disney+ counts as something, there's at least a shot at allowing us to tell more stories in that universe. That would be huge for me, emotionally."

Greg Weisman clearly has a passion for the property. As he mentions, Disney owns Gargoyles outright and he isn't making any money from it right now. But he still wants to see the property revived in some way. When asked what live-action would add to the universe, Weisman was quite candid in his response.

"In and of itself? Nothing. Just the prestige to let me do more in animation. I don't know that it would be better in live action, and God knows it could certainly be worse. But you could have Keith David play Goliath. You could have Marina Sirtis play Demona, because those would be CGI characters in a live-action world. You could really bring that show to life in a way that I think would be really cool. We had some pretty astounding, startling, wonderful visuals in the animated series, and seeing them in a live-action setting could be just badass. It'd just be another way to let the show live and breathe again. I wouldn't mind taking the risks."

Gargoyles aired for just three seasons from 1994 to 1997, but produced 78 episodes in that time. The show centers on a group of gargoyles who have been frozen in stone for 1,000 years. They are awakened in New York City. They remain encased in stone by day, but by night become the city's protectors.

Interestingly, this is not the first time we've heard about a Gargoyles live-action movie. In 2018 it was revealed that Jordan Peele, the director of Get Out and Us, pitched just such a project to Disney at one point. The studio didn't say yes, but they also didn't want to turn away an A-list creative like Peele. So it was just left hanging and we haven't heard anything about it since. Your move, Disney. This news comes to us via Polygon.