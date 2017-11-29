Minnesota Public Radio, a member station of NPR, has announced it is cutting ties with Garrison Keillor. The former host and creator of the popular show A Prairie Home Companion has been accused of inappropriate behavior by someone who worked with him. MPR decided to cut ties with Keillor and his companies following an investigation that was conducted by an outside law firm into the accusations. Here's what MPR had to say about the decision in a statement.

"Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) is terminating its contracts with Garrison Keillor and his private media companies after recently learning of allegations of his inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him. Last month, MPR was notified of the allegations which relate to Mr. Keillor's conduct while he was responsible for the production of A Prairie Home Companion (APHC). MPR President Jon McTaggart immediately informed the MPR Board Chair, and a special Board committee was appointed to provide oversight and ongoing counsel. In addition, MPR retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation of the allegations. Based on what we currently know, there are no similar allegations involving other staff. The attorney leading the independent investigation has been conducting interviews and reviewing documents, and the investigation is still ongoing. We encourage anyone with additional information to call our confidential hotline 1-877-767-7781. MPR takes these allegations seriously and we are committed to maintaining a safe, respectful and supportive work environment for all employees and everyone associated with MPR. We want a workplace where anyone who experiences unwanted behavior feels comfortable in reporting concerns to MPR. Discrimination, harassment, retaliation or other inappropriate behaviors will not be tolerated. MPR will end its business relationships with Mr. Keillor's media companies effective immediately. By terminating the contracts, MPR and American Public Media (APM) will: end distribution and broadcast of The Writer's Almanac and rebroadcasts of The Best of A Prairie Home Companion hosted by Garrison Keillor; change the name of APM's weekly music and variety program hosted by Chris Thile; and, separate from the Pretty Good Goods online catalog and the PrairieHome.org website. MPR and APM will work closely with public radio stations to help make the programming transitions as seamless as possible."

The identity of the accuser has not been revealed at this time. Garrison Keillor doesn't deny the accusation, but he downplays the severity of the incident in question. He also says that he's received a lot of unwanted touching from women over the years, calling his firing "poetic irony." Here's what he had to say about it in an interview with the Star Tribune.

"I meant to pat her back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled. I apologized. If I had a dollar for every woman who asked to take a selfie with me and who slipped an arm around me and let it drift down below the beltline, I'd have at least a hundred dollars. So this is poetic irony of a high order."

The 75-year-old Garrison Keillor also said to the Associated Press that the real story is "a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard." Keiller has also been subject to some controversy recently, prior to his firing, as he defended Sen. Al Franken, who's been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, in an opinion column he wrote for {The Washington Post. Here's what Jon McTaggart, the president of MPR, said in a statement regarding the station cutting ties with Keillor.

"Garrison Keillor has been an important part of the growth and success of MPR, and all of us in the MPR community are saddened by these circumstances. While we appreciate the contributions Garrison has made to MPR and to all of public radio, we believe this decision is the right thing to do and is necessary to continue to earn the trust of our audiences, employees and supporters of our public service."

A Prairie Home Companion and its popularity have surely helped MPR over the years and the station is happy to acknowledge that in their statement. But that's not enough to save his job, even if Garrison Keillor feels that this accusation is overblown. David Murphy, Chair of the MPR Board of Trustees, added this in the statement released by MPR.

"Over the last several weeks, the special Board Committee has worked closely with MPR President Jon McTaggart and legal counsel to review the facts as we know them and carefully consider the implications of the various options. The Board Committee concluded that terminating the Keillor relationships was the appropriate decision and the Board and Jon are aligned in this action. Fortunately, MPR is one of the strongest public broadcasting organizations in the country. We are confident MPR will continue to innovate with programming and content that ensures MPR will remain one of the most valued sources of news, information and entertainment for decades to come."

It should also be noted that, in a speech made in 1994, Garrison Keillor said, "A world in which there is no sexual harassment at all is a world in which there will not be any flirtation." Given the current climate in the entertainment industry, which has been in a spiral ever since the Harvey Weinstein scandal first broke, comments like those are quite damning. Many in the industry are losing their jobs as a result of allegations and Keillor is just the latest domino to fall. Just recently, NBC also fired Matt Lauer over sexual harassment allegations.

Garrison Keillor no longer hosts A Prairie Home Companion, but her remains tied to it and also produces The Writer's Almanac. According to NPR, Both shows are distributed across the country. American Public Media, the company that owns MPR, is no longer going to distribute The Writer's Almanac and will stop rebroadcasting old episodes of A Prairie Home Companion. New episodes, now hosted by Chris Thile, will carry a new name, which has yet to be revealed.